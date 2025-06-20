Ghana: ECG Equipment Thief Jailed Five Years

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Asimah Delali, a rubbish collector, to five years in prison for stealing property belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Delali pleaded guilty to charges of "interfering with supplier distribution system and stealing."

The presiding judge, Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, noted it was Delali's third offence of this nature and handed down an enhanced sentence.

The court heard that on June 8, 2025, Delali stole an Electrical Distribution Pillar door valued at GH¢5,000 and an Electrical Termination Cover from the Africa Trade House in Accra, disrupting power supply in the surrounding areas.

Prosecution, led by Ama Frema Asante, said Delali, also known as Ayigbe, had no fixed address and was previously jailed for 12 months and 6 months, respectively, for similar offences.

Winfred Wayem, Head of Security at Africa Trade House, and others apprehended Delali and turned him in to the police with the stolen items.

During interrogation, Delali confessed in the presence of an independent witness, stating he "crawled into the outside garden of Africa Trade House to where the Electrical Distribution Pillar was and stole the above-mentioned objects."