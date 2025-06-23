Africa: Business Summit Aims to Spotlight Opportunities for U.S. Companies in Africa

Florie Liser, President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa, speaking during a session for CCA members in Washington, DC.

An estimated 1500 delegates are gathered in Luanda for the 17 U.S.-Africa Business Summit organized by the Corporate Council on Africa and hosted this year by the Government of Angola. Expected participants include heads of state and government from Algeria, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Madagascar, Mauritania, Namibia, and Sao Tome and Principe, along with President Joao Lourenco from the Summit host.

Others taking part include business leaders from Africa and the United States, senior government officials and policy experts for a program focused on building stronger economic ties between Africa and the United States.

The announced list for the official U.S. delegation includes Ambassador Troy Fitrell, who heads Bureau of African Affairs at the State Department; Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa; Conor Coleman from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC); James Burrows, from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank); Constance Hamilton, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa; and Thomas R. Hardy, acting director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

In April, Fitrell unveiled the Trump administration's new commercial diplomacy strategy for sub-Saharan Africa "based on what we've seen that actually works." The strategy makes commercial diplomacy the "core focus of U.S.-Africa engagement, with U.S. Ambassadors "now being evaluated on how effectively they advocate for U.S. business and the number of deals they facilitate," he said in a speech in Abidjan.

Sessions at the Summit in Luanda will focus on a range of opportunities for expanding U.S.-Africa trade, investment and business relations built around the theme "Pathways to Prosperity: A Shared Vision for U.S. - Africa Partnership".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm fully invested in this summit because of its proven impact and its potential to drive development across Africa," said John Olajide, CCA chairman, a Dallas-based Nigerian entrepreneur who heads Axxess, a healthcare technology company, and Cavista Holdings Limited, an investment firm engaged in technology, agriculture, hospitality, fintech, and energy.

CCA has played a critical role in promoting U.S.-Africa trade and investment since it was established in 1993 by American companies with African interests. Since the first " 'Attracting Capital to Africa.' Summit was held

Since 1997, the Summits have been held in Washington, DC and several other U.S. cities - Dallas in 2024 - and in Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Gaborone, Maputo and Marrakesh.

ARCHIVE: Coverage from Previous CCA Summits and Conferences