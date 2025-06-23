Nigeria: Tinubu Condemns Borno Bombing, Sympathises With Victims of Kano Explosion

Wikipedia
Kano State.
22 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Tinubu urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic.

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the suicide bombing that occurred in Konduga, Borno, describing the attack as cowardly.

This was contained in a statement issued by the president's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

The president mourned those who lost their lives.

He urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic.

Mr Tinubu condoled with the government and people of Borno over the incident and directed the National Emergency Management Agency to support survivors.

The president also sympathised with the families of those killed and injured by an explosion on Saturday morning in Kano State

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion, which occurred at a scrap metal factory, affected 15 people, with five of them losing their lives.

The president stressed the importance of workplace safety measures and directed relevant government institutions to investigate the incident. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.