Nigeria: Tinubu Condemns Borno Bombing, Sympathises With Victims of Kano Explosion

Mr Tinubu urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic.

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the suicide bombing that occurred in Konduga, Borno, describing the attack as cowardly.

This was contained in a statement issued by the president's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

The president mourned those who lost their lives.

Mr Tinubu condoled with the government and people of Borno over the incident and directed the National Emergency Management Agency to support survivors.

The president also sympathised with the families of those killed and injured by an explosion on Saturday morning in Kano State

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion, which occurred at a scrap metal factory, affected 15 people, with five of them losing their lives.

The president stressed the importance of workplace safety measures and directed relevant government institutions to investigate the incident. (NAN)