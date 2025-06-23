Nigeria: 'We Won't Stop Her' - AFN Reacts to Ofili's Reported Switch to Turkey

Mr Okowa clarified that neither Ofili nor World Athletics has officially communicated the switch to the federation.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) says it is "shocked and heartbroken" over reports that Nigerian sprint sensation, Favour Ofili, has switched her international allegiance to Turkey.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa told journalists on Sunday that the federation first heard about the development through the media, just like every other Nigerian.

"Just like every other sports-loving person in Nigeria, on the continent and beyond, I and the newly elected board read and heard her desire to change nationality from the media," Mr Okowa said. "If this is true, it is sad, disheartening and painful."

According to earlier reports by PREMIUM TIMES, Jamaican-based journalist Kayon Raynor broke the news Saturday night on his X handle, citing sources from TVJ News Centre. "Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has switched allegiance to Turkey as of May 31, 2025," Raynor posted.

"According to TVJ News Centre sources, 22-year-old Ofili has advised the Athletics Integrity Unit of her frustration with the Nigerian Athletics Federation."

Ofili reportedly told the AIU that she missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics because the Nigerian authorities failed to confirm the required number of doping control tests.

More recently, she was not entered for the 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, despite being one of the country's fastest sprinters.

Although she competed in the 200m and reached the final, finishing sixth, the exclusion from her preferred event further strained her relationship with Nigerian officials.

"It is further understood that Ofili impressed upon the AIU that her switch to Turkey was not for financial reasons," Raynor reported.

Despite these developments, Mr Okowa clarified that neither Ofili nor World Athletics has officially communicated the switch to the federation.

He emphasised that the Tokyo 2020 debacle happened before his administration began.

"The preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics had been planned and concluded by the former board and the Sports Ministry, in association with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC). We had no hand in the whole affair and build-up to the Games," he said.

Wide range efforts

Highlighting the efforts made during his tenure, Mr Okowa explained, "Look at the number of tests the AFN conducted under my watch--we funded sixty per cent of the tests carried out before the Paris Games. There were no doping violations or anything of the sort."

He also revealed that Ofili had already received her training grant for the year, further underlining the federation's commitment to supporting her.

However, all efforts to reconnect with the athlete have reportedly failed.

"She is a promising athlete with huge potential," Mr Okowa said. "She has prevented the Federation from reaching her, and all efforts to heal the wounds caused by the 100m Paris Olympic Games omission have proved abortive."

"From the moves we have been making to get her fully prepared and back to the big athletics family and her response, it's also clear that she had been preparing and working on her new-found Turkish love. She is old enough to decide what's best for her, but it is painful and hard to take for us. However, we will not stop her--she is still our child, sister and daughter," the AFN President added.

Despite being visibly disappointed, the AFN stressed that it would not stand in Ofili's way. "Lots of Athletics Federation of Nigeria officials are heartbroken about the matter, but they will not oppose Ofili's wish to change her colours," the federation said in a follow-up statement.

"Difficult athlete"

However, AFN officials expressed frustrations over her past behavior, accusing the athlete of being "difficult to deal with." According to them, "Despite our own inadequacies, on several occasions she shunned the national trials and even when she came, she selected the events she preferred to compete in."

The statement further alleged that at the 2024 African Championships in Cameroon, Ofili withdrew from the 100m after participating in the heats, citing poor competition conditions.

She also failed to appear for the last African Games in Accra, Ghana. "No doubt Ofili is one of our best athletes in recent times, but she is difficult to deal with," the federation said.

Nonetheless, the AFN extended its goodwill. "We wish her well in whatever she is doing and wherever she is going."

Not yet official

Currently, World Athletics still lists Ofili as a Nigerian athlete. Under Rule 4.4.2 of the World Athletics Eligibility Rules, an athlete who has previously represented a country in a National Representative or Other Relevant Competition, such as the Olympics, must observe a three-year waiting period before being eligible to compete for a new country.

Since Ofili ran for Nigeria at the Paris Olympics, her switch to Turkey will not be recognized until at least 2028--unless a waiver is granted.

According to Rule 4.6, a waiver may be considered in "exceptional circumstances." The Nationality Review Panel may consider factors such as systemic mismanagement by the former federation, athlete welfare, and whether the athlete has a genuine connection to the new country. Ofili's cited frustrations and ongoing silence may indicate that such a waiver could be requested, but approval is not guaranteed.

Dollar rain in Turkey

Ofili is not the only athlete making headlines for switching nationalities. Recently, Jamaican Olympic shot put bronze medallist Rajindra Campbell completed a similar move to Turkey. Reports suggest his compatriot, discus gold medallist Roje Stona, has also followed suit.

According to reports, Ofili and the Jamaican athletes will each receive a staggering US$500,000 signing bonus, US$ $30,000 monthly stipends, and potential US$ $1 million medal bonuses.

The Turkish Athletics Federation has increasingly courted top talents from across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas as part of an aggressive recruitment drive.

Ofili, who won silver in the 200m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and holds Nigeria's national 200m record at 21.96 seconds is presently ranked among the top 10 in the world.

She is widely seen as one of the brightest talents Nigeria has produced in recent years. But with her impending nationality switch, this may be the latest chapter in a growing trend that continues to haunt Nigerian athletics.

"We want to apologize to Nigerians, the National Sports Commission and the millions of people around the world who hold the sport and country in high esteem for this sad development," Mr Okowa concluded.