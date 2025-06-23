Liberia: Extreme Rainfall to Hit Liberia's Central and Southeastern Regions

The Ministry of Transport, through its Methodology and Seasonal Forecast Division, has predicted extreme rainfall in central and southeastern Liberia through the end of September 2025.

Monrovia, June 23, 2025: The weather forecast has projected an extreme rainfall to will have major effects on agriculture, public health, transportation, energy, and infrastructure sectors across the country.

According to the Ministry, the anticipated heavy rains are expected to trigger floods, increased disease outbreaks, prevalence of crop and livestock diseases, and a shortened farming season, all of which could severely impact agricultural productivity, public health, and infrastructure development.

Making the disclosure during a press briefing over the weekend, Transport Ministry Weather Forecaster Steven Jones presented a PowerPoint slide highlighting pictorial graphs of the 2025 seasonal weather forecast.

Jones emphasized that this new rainfall pattern is projected to have major effects on agriculture, public health, transportation, energy, and infrastructure sectors across the country.

He further explained that while the northern, southwestern, and western regions of Liberia are expected to experience a normal start of the rainy season, an early start of the cropping season is anticipated in central to southeastern counties.

"However, during the months of June, July, and August, northern Gbarpolu and Lofa counties are expected to receive below average rainfall," he added.

For his part, the Ministry's Agrometeorological Engineer, James Leviticus Kollie, speaking on the agricultural implications, noted that the 2025 seasonal forecast predicts a short farming season, long dry spells, and an increased prevalence of crop and livestock diseases, all of which could threaten food security and farmer livelihoods.

"These challenges pose serious risks. Farmers and stakeholders are advised to take proactive measures to maximize production," Kollie said.

He explained that the western to northwestern regions are expected to experience a short dry spell at the start of the season, while the central to southern regions could face long dry spells.

He also revealed that most parts of the country are projected to experience a longer dry spell toward the end of 2025, which may result in an early end to the cropping season.

Kollie clarified that a dry spell refers to the number of consecutive days the country will go without a rainfall, and it is refers to as long dry spell when it last for a longer time, and short dry spell when it last for few months.

However, he says specific areas, including Bomi, southern Gbarpolu, central and southern Bong, central Nimba, northern Montserrado, Margibi, and Grand Bassa counties are anticipated to have a late end to the farming season.

As precautionary measures, he urged farmers to Adjust their planting schedules to match the short cropping season; Choose early maturing crop varieties; Cultivate drought and flood resilient crops; Relocate animals to higher ground in case of flooding; Strengthen pest and disease surveillance systems.

Aditionally he advice that farmer Monitor crops and animals closely for disease outbreaks; and Coordinate with the Liberia Meteorological Service (LMS) for updated guidance.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport's Methodology and Seasonal Forecast Division remains tasked with the responsibility to coordinate and supervise all meteorological and climatological activities in Liberia.

These include the preparation and issuance of weather forecasts, warnings of severe weather conditions, and the dissemination of relevant data for public safety and national development.

The division also provides meteorological services to support national socio economic development and works in collaboration with international partners including the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the African Center of Meteorological Applications for Development (ACMAD), and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

They are also responsible for studying atmospheric phenomena and advising the Government of Liberia on all aspects of meteorology and climate.