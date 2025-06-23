Africa: President Boakai Champions Regional Economic Integration and Growth At West Africa Economic Summit

Abuja, Nigeria — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., today delivered a compelling address at the inaugural West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), reaffirming Liberia's unwavering commitment to regional economic integration, sustainable development, and peace across the sub-region.

Addressing the Summit's High-Level Panel at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, President Boakai praised the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for conveying this Confidence, the first of its kind to specifically deliberate on economic challenges of the region.

The Summit brought together ECOWAS Heads of State, economists, policymakers, and business leaders under the theme, Unlocking West Africa's economic potential.

With the Summit coming on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the Community and coinciding with the 67th Ordinary Session of the Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Boakai described the event as a timely and strategic platform for charting a new course for economic transformation. "The challenges we face are complex, but not insurmountable," he emphasized.

Citing Liberia's election to a Non-Permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, the Liberian Leader pledged to use the position to promote peace, dialogue, and regional solidarity. He expressed deep appreciation to the ECOWAS Community for the great show of solidarity as shown in the full support given Liberia in the quest for this seat.

Highlighting Liberia's national development agenda that align with the region's push for integration and economic growth, he outlined strategic investment priorities in agriculture, port modernization, energy access, and the digital economy--all geared toward deeper participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He touted Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, emphasizing its potential for reforms that will drive inclusive growth and make Liberia a hub for trade, innovation, and investment in the Mano River and ECOWAS regions.

President Boakai also made a passionate appeal for renewed engagement with ECOWAS member states that have exited the community. "We must keep the door open for reconciliation," he declared.

As Liberia takes its seat on the global stage, the President called on regional leaders to move boldly together--removing trade barriers, investing in people, and turning shared ambition into economic freedom for millions across West Africa.

Still in Abuja, the ECOWAS leaders will, on Sunday, June 22, convene in the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the Old Banquet Hall at the Presidential Villa.