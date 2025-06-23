Nigeria: Engineers Want Integrated Planning, Policy Reforms to Check Infrastructure Deficit

Benin City — ....laud Edo government on performance

AN integrated planning, policy reforms, public private partnership among others have been suggested for governments across the three tiers to act on to close the infrastructure deficit in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 8th Late Engr. Geoffrey O. Aiwerioba Public Lecture Series yesterday in Benin City organized by the Benin Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Executive Director, Corporate Services of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama also commended the administration of Sen Monday Okpebholo for the on-going infrastructural development in the state and called for collaboration from the NSE and other sectors.

He called on state governments especially Edo State to explore the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023 that has made it possible for state governments generate, transmit and distribute electricity which he said would help build infrastructure.

Ina paper titled Bridging the infrastructure gap: Strategies for sustainable development in Edo State, Ogbeide-Ihama said "Infrastructure is everything for example power, health, education all need infrastructure so the people of Edo State should take ownership and play a role in the way the their affairs are run. The government of the day is already showing key examples like the first fly over.

"I urge the governor to continue the way he has started so that at the end of his tenure, we will be able to point to all the infrastructure that would have come to all sectors. Very soon, we will be seeing the very first overhead bridge. I am excited that it is happening in my lifetime, at some point, I was getting scared that we will never get that but today it is happening and he has awarded a second one and we will continue to support him and NSE Benin Branch must rise to the occasion to partner with the government to ensure that this infrastructure deficit is closed out and infrastructure enhancement is brought up to boost the economy, GDP and the life of Edo people,

Government should step up to try as much as possible to ensure that Edo State is one of the leading states to handle power within the state from management to generation, to distribution and to make sure that there is light across the length and breadth of Edo."

He also called for the enforcement of local content in all sectors of the country and not just in the oil and gas sector for faster development and.

Also speaking, the National President of the NSE, Engr. Aina Oguntala represented by Ademola Olorunfemi, a former national president of the association commended Governor Okpebholo for the fly over he is building which he said would check traffic congestion in Benin City and also lauded the fact that qualified engineers are in all government agencies and departments.

On her part, the Benin Branch Chairman of the NSE, Engr. (Mrs) Tina Oigiagbe said infrastructure is the lifeline of any society "from roads and power to water supply, housing and digital systems" she said they are not luxuries but necessities for sustainable development.

She said that there are infrastructure challenges across the country, "We also see great opportunities, opportunities that lie in visionary leadership, sound engineering solutions and collaborative action."

The event attracted personalities from all walks of life and monetary gifts were given to secondary schools who emerged tops in an inter school quiz competition.