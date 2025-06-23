Nigeria: Group Counters Malami's Claims On Kebbi Banditry, Denounces Media Statement

A civic group, Zuru and Tadurga Concerned Patriots, has condemned a recent statement attributed to the media office of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, describing it as "misleading, inflammatory, and politically motivated."

The controversial statement, titled "Kebbi State Failed to Respond to Bandits Attack - Why They Are Attacking Malami for Speaking the Truth," alleged that the Kebbi State Government failed to respond adequately to a recent banditry attack in Tadurga, Zuru Emirate, claiming that 200 lives were lost.

In a counter-statement issued to journalists on Saturday in Abuja, Idris Zuru, speaking on behalf of the Concerned Patriots, accused Malami's media team of deliberately spreading misinformation to exploit the grief of affected communities for political gain.

"Contrary to the outrageous claims that 200 lives were lost, verified reports from security agencies, local authorities, and traditional institutions in Tadurga confirm that 10 people sadly lost their lives. While every life is sacred and the loss of even one is a tragedy, inflating figures dishonour the memory of the real victims and incite unnecessary panic,"the group said.

The group commended the Kebbi State Government under Governor Nasir Idris (Garkuwan Zuru) for its swift response to the attack, stating that security operatives were immediately deployed to the affected communities and that relief efforts were promptly initiated for displaced persons.

It added that the state government also convened emergency security council meetings with stakeholders, including local vigilantes, and engaged the federal government and military authorities to establish a permanent security presence in vulnerable areas.

"These are not the signs of a government that is failing, but of one that is resolute, responsive, and proactive," the statement read.

Turning its criticism directly at Malami, the group questioned his motives for what it described as "selective truth-telling" during national mourning.

"If Malami believes that spreading exaggerated figures, stirring political tension, and undermining the efforts of government institutions during a time of grief equates to 'speaking the truth,' then we must ask: what is his true motive?" the group said.

"Our people need support and unity, not opportunistic commentary from political elites seeking relevance."

The group also urged Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State residents to remain united and reject any attempt to politicise the security crisis.

"The people of Zuru are known for their resilience, discipline, and communal strength. We do not take lightly attempts by outsiders to politicise our pain," it stated.

The Zuru and Tadurga Concerned Patriots reaffirmed their commitment to working with the Kebbi State Government, security agencies, and traditional institutions to restore peace and ensure justice.

"The security of our communities is a shared responsibility, and we welcome constructive engagement, not divisive propaganda," the statement added.