Nigeria: CJID, NRGI Partner to Promote Transparency in Oil and Gas Sector Through Methane Emissions Advocacy

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), in partnership with the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), has stepped up efforts to promote transparency and accountability in Nigeria's oil and gas sector through strategic advocacy focused on methane emissions reduction.

This renewed commitment was underscored at a capacity-building workshop held recently in Abuja, bringing together journalists, civil society actors, data experts, and policy advocates.

The workshop, themed; "Capacity Building session on Strengthening Corporate Compliance and Public Accountability of Methane Emissions Target", aimed to equip participants with the technical knowledge and tools needed to hold both state and non-state actors accountable for their methane reduction strategies while strengthening public engagement on climate action.

NRGI's senior officer (Nigeria), Tengi George-Ikoli while speaking at the event emphasised the critical need to "humanise the problem" of methane emissions through storytelling and simplified, relatable data for both communities and policymakers.

She urged stakeholders to adopt more strategic messaging in their advocacy on methane emissions. She described methane as a "silent killer", odourless, tasteless, and largely invisible to the public, despite its devastating environmental and health impacts.

To enhance public and policy engagement, Ms George-Ikoli recommended framing advocacy in ways that resonate with broader government priorities. This includes highlighting the significant economic losses tied to methane leaks and positioning recaptured gas as a revenue-generating opportunity that aligns with Nigeria's fiscal and energy goals.

Segun Elemo, the Executive Director, Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI) who was virtually present at the event also noted that the workshop provided the needed platform to reflect on Nigeria's global emission reduction pledges and assess the extent to which both the federal government and private sector (oil and gas companies) efforts align in achieving methane emission reduction commitments.

He said: "The engagement availed opportunity to review year-on-year data from oil companies on methane emissions and gas flaring to check for progress. The Forum created room for meaningful dialogue with stakeholders including NUPRC, NCCC, NOSDRA, and CSOs on current happenings around methane emissions reduction and how a multistakeholder engagement approach can help to meet related national targets".

Why methane matters

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with a global warming potential more than 80 times that of carbon dioxide over 20 years. Nigeria ranks among the top methane emitters in Sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for an estimated 16 per cent of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector between 2010 and 2020, according to data from NRGI.

Facilitators at the workshop emphasised that Nigeria's failure to reduce these emissions could pose significant economic and geopolitical risks. With the EU being one of Nigeria's largest LNG export markets, historically importing over 40 per cent of the country's liquefied natural gas, non-compliance with future methane regulations could lead to trade restrictions or loss of market access.

They also identified key opportunities such as capturing and repurposing methane, that could reduce Nigeria's energy poverty, improve domestic gas supply, and generate revenue, offering a climate-smart solution to both environmental and economic challenges.

Edidiong Dickson, one of the participants at the workshop, noted that the capacity-building session was a timely intervention that spotlighted the often-overlooked realities faced by extractive communities.

He said: "As a civil society actor, I found the exposure to emissions data and tracking tools empowering, especially in highlighting the wide gaps in corporate disclosures and regulatory enforcement.

"For communities living with the daily impact of oil and gas activities, these gaps translate to unimaginable damage to the environment and health risks, while the government and the regulator are fixated on revenue accrual", he stressed.

Participants cited international research, including a study from Iraq showing a link between long-term gas flaring exposure and increased cancer risks as evidence of the need for local studies focused on affected communities in the Niger Delta.

Leveraging technology and data tools for advocacy

To empower civil society and media practitioners in their advocacy work, the workshop introduced several data tools and monitoring platforms designed to improve emissions tracking and promote transparency.

This includes OGMP 2.0, A UN-backed reporting framework that encourages oil and gas companies to shift from estimated to measured methane emissions. Nigerian members include NNPC, NLNG, and Shell.

Another is Methane Alert and Response System (MARS), managed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This tool uses satellite imagery to detect large methane plumes in near-real-time. There is also Country Methane Abatement Tool (CoMAT), a policy simulation tool that models local mitigation scenarios and helps inform decision-making.

The IEA Methane Tracker offers global emissions estimates, abatement potential, and policy analysis, while Nigerian Gas Flare Tracker, developed by Stakeholder Democracy Network, allows users to visualise flare sites, pollution intensity, and associated financial losses.

The final tool introduced to the participants is the Emissions Monitoring Accountability Tool (EMAT), a local initiative co-developed by NRGI and the PLSI, which tracks Nigeria's methane targets, budget allocations, and implementation progress.

According to Segun Elemo, whose organisation developed the EMAT tool, "the tool was developed to enhance data accessibility and support evidence-based advocacy for civic and media actors in relation to country' and companies' commitments to reduce methane emissions in Nigeria. The EMAT tool, focused on two data points , one for government targets and the other for corporate commitments, is designed as an open-access web platform integrating real-time emissions data, progress tracking, and accountability mechanisms.

"The government-focused tool tracks national and subnational commitments, policy actions, budget allocations, and emissions reduction trends, allowing CSOs, media, and CBOs to analyse discrepancies between pledges and actions. Also, the corporate tool monitors company-specific net-zero targets and methane reduction commitments against disclosures and industry benchmarks", Mr Elemo explained.

Targeting super emitters and reforming regulations

While Nigeria has reportedly reduced gas flaring by 73 per cent between 2005 and 2020, experts noted that a significant portion of methane emissions is concentrated among a small number of high-emitting sites, commonly referred to as "super emitters." Many of these sites are operated by international oil companies (IOCs), which often comply with stricter methane regulations in their home countries.

Participants called attention to the regulatory disparity and urged Nigerian authorities to strengthen enforcement of local standards. They also questioned the effectiveness of Nigeria's current flare penalty system, which imposes charges ranging from $0.50 to $2.00 per thousand standard cubic feet of gas, depending on the operator's oil production volume.

Critics argued that the tiered approach may unintentionally exempt smaller yet high-emitting operators from adequate penalties and recommended the adoption of a flat, volume-based penalty model to close loopholes.

Moving forward

CJID's Executive Director, Akintunde Babatunde, while guiding participants through effective advocacy strategies for holding both state and non-state actors accountable, revealed that CJID and NRGI are collaborating on an advocacy roadmap. This roadmap, he explained, will serve as a follow-up to the workshop, consolidating key insights into a practical guide for action.

Mr Babatunde said the roadmap aims to drive public awareness, engage policymakers, and promote institutional accountability in methane emissions management, noting that "it will also serve as a resource for journalists, researchers, and civil society organisations working to advance environmental transparency in Nigeria".

According to him, "meaningful advocacy must lead to measurable outcomes, such as improved enforcement, policy reform, and verifiable reductions in methane emissions.

"As Nigeria continues its journey toward a just energy transition and net-zero targets, initiatives like this underscore the importance of evidence-based advocacy in shaping sustainable solutions for the country's energy and environmental future", Mr Babatunde emphasised.

In her closing remarks, Ms George-Ikoli urged participants to use the available tools and data for "real and tangible ways" to support advocacy efforts and hold companies and the government accountable.

She stressed the need to define "what success will look like" and to measure impact beyond just activities such as published stories or documentaries, focusing on actual changes achieved. She underscored the importance of collaboration among media, civil society organisations, and community groups for effective advocacy.