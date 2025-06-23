Gambia: Barrow Praises Gambia's International Presence

President Adama Barrow during his state of nation address shared that The Gambia is making bold strides on the international scene deepening friendships, hosting global events, and standing up for justice around the world.

"We continue to grow our diplomatic ties, protect our citizens abroad, and represent The Gambia with pride," he told lawmakers.

He said in a major achievement, The Gambia hosted the 15th OIC Summit in 2024, bringing world leaders to Banjul. This also led to President Barrow becoming the Chairman of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)--a historic moment for the country.

He highlighted that the UN renewed Gambia's eligibility for the Peacebuilding Fund for five more years.

"The country was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council.

Morocco opened a new embassy, and Côte d'Ivoire launched an Honorary Consulate in The Gambia.

More than 30 ambassadors and diplomats presented their credentials--signs of growing interest in working with The Gambia."

"We are becoming a respected voice in the world," said the President.

He underscored that The Gambia remains proud of its place as the "Human Rights Capital of Africa," hosting the headquarters of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

"In October, the country welcomed the 81st Ordinary Session of the African Commission, showing continued leadership in African human rights work."

He added it plays a key role in the International Court of Justice, pushing for justice for the Rohingya people and the rights of Palestinians.

As OIC Chairman, President Barrow raised concern over the recent deadly attacks by Israel on Iran, urging both countries to pull back and choose dialogue.

"Peace and dialogue must always be our first option. Violence only brings more suffering," the President firmly stated.

He outlined that with these diplomatic successes and moral stands, The Gambia is building a reputation not just as a small country--but as a principled one.

"We are making friends, standing for justice, and protecting the values we believe in," President Barrow concluded.

