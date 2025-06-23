West Africa: One Sahara FM Journalist Provisionally Released, Two Others Remain Jailed

19 June 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

Massaouda Jaharou, one of three Sahara FM journalists re-arrested on May 9, 2025, has been granted provisional release by the Niamey Military Court. The decision, made on June 13, 2025, allows her to remain outside prison but requires her to stay at the disposal of the judiciary, as legal proceedings are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, her colleagues Hamid Mahmoud and Mahamane Sani were formally remanded into custody by the military court on the same day. The two journalists are being prosecuted for "undermining national defence" and "conspiracy against state authority" under the Nigerien Penal Code. They are currently being held at Kollo prison, about 30 km from Niamey, after being transferred from the Niamey State Prison.

The trio were first detained on May 8, 2025 after Sahara FM broadcast a news item originally published by France-based outlet LSI Africa. The LSI Africa report alleged that Niger had discreetly ended its intelligence cooperation with Russia and Turkey due to the ineffectiveness of supplied equipment.

A day later, on May 9, a judge ordered their release, stating there was no legal basis to detain them. However, later that same night, they were re-arrested by security officials. To date, the exact legal grounds for the second arrest remain unclear. On May 14, they were transferred from Agadez to the Niamey State Prison.

While we welcome the provisional release of Massaouda Jaharou, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) calls on the Nigerien authorities to completely drop all charges against the journalist. The MFWA also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Hamid Mahmoud and Mahamane Sani. We urge the authorities to respect press freedom and civil liberties in the country as guaranteed by the Nigerien Constitution.

