Nigeria: Ogoni Clean-Up - Tinubu's Agenda Driving Real Impact - HYPREP

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding tangible results in Ogoniland. Major milestones have been recorded in environmental clean-up, water supply, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

HYPREP project coordinator, Nenibarini Zabbey, made this known in Port Harcourt during a stakeholder engagement during which he presented the agency's midterm performance scorecard. The event brought together traditional rulers, political leaders, youth and women groups, and civil society organisations from the four Ogoni local government areas.

Zabbey said the achievements so far were driven by President Tinubu's directive to accelerate the clean-up process and deliver long-overdue environmental justice to the Ogoni people.

"We are proud to say the Ogoni clean-up is no longer an idea on paper. It is a growing reality, driven by the President's Renewed Hope Agenda, the support of the minister of environment, Balarabe Lawal, and the collaboration of our people," he stated.

In the area of environmental remediation, HYPREP has completed and certified 50 lots across 17 UNEP-assessed sites, while shoreline remediation stands at 53 per cent and mangrove restoration at 93 per cent. The Ogoni mangrove wetlands are also being processed for international recognition as a Ramsar Site.

The livelihood programme has empowered over 5,000 Ogonis in 20 skill areas, including aviation and creative arts. Over 7,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created. HYPREP has awarded scholarships to 200 Master's and 100 PhD candidates, and supported 250 undergraduate researchers with grants.

On water provision, potable water has been delivered to 30 Ogoni communities, while several other facilities are at various stages of completion. Water Consumers Associations have also been established to ensure sustainability.

In the health sector, the Bori, Nchia, Terabor General Hospitals, and Kpite Primary Health Centre have been renovated and equipped. A 43-bed Cottage Hospital in Buan is at 93 per cent completion, while a 100-bed Ogoni Specialist Hospital is at 76 per cent. A Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration is also nearing completion at 85 per cent.

HYPREP has partnered with the World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) to conduct a comprehensive health study on the Ogoni people.

Professor Zabbey said that despite challenges ranging from misinformation and land disputes to litigation, the project continues to advance through dialogue and inclusivity.

"The Ogoni community holds the key to HYPREP's success. Ownership, cooperation and vigilance will ensure that these interventions are preserved and sustained for generations," he concluded.