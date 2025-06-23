Liberian Fact Check - the Whole Fact: What Did CSA Boss Say About Job Permits During Senate Hearing

On June 17, Nya D.Twayen, Nimba County Senator, made a Facebook post that has been shared by many blogs, claiming that the Director General of the Civil Service Agency, Josiah Joekai testified at the Senate that 3,000 Indians are working at Arcelor Mittal -- doing jobs that Liberians should be doing.

Considering how widely the claim in this Facebook post has been shared on social media, we decided to verify the claim by watching the video of the CSA boss's appearance at the Senate on Tuesday.

Mr. Joekai's appearance at the Liberia Senate on Tuesday, June 17, was based on a request by the Senate to provide analysis of the alien work permit report conducted by the CSA.

The Claim:

Wrote Senator Twayen on Facebook: "CSA boss testifying at the senate: 'there are 3,000 Indians working with Arcelor Mittal doing jobs that should be done by Liberians'."

Rating Justification

To fact-check if the CSA boss made such a statement about 3,000 Indians at Arcelor Mittal, we review the entire Spoon TV Live video recording of the Senate's Tuesday session.

Our review of the nearly 3-hour video of the Senate's Tuesday session found that at exactly 1:46:24 timestamp of the nearly 4 hours video recording of the senate session, Nimba County Senator Nyan Twayenasked the CSA boss about the number of Indians given work permits in 2024.

Conversation between Senator Twayen and CSA boss Jokai is as follows:

Senator Twayen: "Mr. DG, of the analysis you give, more than half of the foreigners that are in our country with work permits are Indians (51%). Were you able to allocate them to institutions?"

DG Joekai: "Sorry, ... but I listed them per institution, Afcon for example, 3,319. I still remember that number."

Senator Twayen: "How many persons make up the 51% constituting Indians?"

DG Joekai: "It's 4,000." (4625)

Senator Twayen: "out of the 4,000, how many are with AFCON if not Mittal?"

Pro-Temp Yongblee Karnga-Lawrence: "AFCON has 3,319 and Mittal has 1,895."

[However, according to DG Joekai's presentation, Arcelor Mittal has 728 aliens with work permits and Bea Mountain has 1,895.]

Senator Twayen: "That's where my interest is in this whole report because in recent time, taking que from the basis lay by our caucus we been doing some scrutiny of Arcelor Mittal operation in our county and Liberia as a whole, so I want to also know again of the more than 3,000 Afcon employees that are sub-contracted by Arcelor Mittal did you see the specific job requirement on their work permit?"

DG Joekai: "The job requirements are listed in the spreadsheet, and we can provide the disaggregated number to the senate, but the summary is presented to you for easy understanding. But we have the spreadsheet with the number disaggregated."

Senator Twayen: "So, could you just name the first three categories for me, and if those categories, are Liberians qualified to do some of those jobs?"

DG Joekai: "Yes, and we did the categories, we did the regular, the ECOWAS, the gratis."

Senator Twayen: "Mr. DG sometime these questions are meant to reinforce to give a clearer understanding to our people to know what you presented, so it is not a lack of knowledge, so, I want to ask again, of the 3,000 Afcon employees Indians that are in Arcelor Mittal concession area that are working for Afcon, within their work categories, are there jobs there that Liberians can do?"

DG Joekai: "That is correct, and I told you we have it disaggregated, and we can provide the listing."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ArcelorMittal Liberia is a part of the ArcelorMittal group, a global steel and mining company operating across 22 countries.

On the other hand, AFCON, an infrastructure engineering and construction company, is a diversified Indian conglomerate that operates in Liberia as a subcontractor of ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Conclusion

Based on this, we conclude that the claims widely circulating on social media that the CSA boss testified that 3,000 Indians are working with ArcelorMittal and are doing jobs that Liberians should be doing is incorrect.

The CSA boss said, "Some of the jobs are jobs that Liberians should be doing," and not all of the jobs for which the 3,000 work permits were issued. It is important to note that the number of aliens that work for ArcelorMittal as of 2024 is 728, according to the CSA Boss presentation.

Credit to Local Voices Liberia for producing this article.