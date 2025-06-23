Nigeria: National Policy Dialogue to Tackle Barriers to Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health in Nigeria

blog

Abuja — June 23, 2025. In a bid to drive transformative change in the sexual and reproductive health landscape for adolescents, Nigeria Health Watch is convening a National Policy Dialogue titled: "Improving Adolescent Access to Quality Sexual and Reproductive Health Services." The high-level convening is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Abuja.

Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) is a fundamental part of human rights and a cornerstone of public health. Yet, many adolescents in Nigeria especially those in rural or marginalised communities continue to face significant barriers in accessing the information, services, and care they need to make informed decisions about their health and future.

Nigeria's adolescent fertility rate remains alarmingly high at 117 births per 1,000 girls aged 15-19, while the modern contraceptive prevalence rate (mCPR) among sexually active, unmarried adolescent girls in the same age group is just 7.8%. These figures reflect a critical gap in access to quality family planning, comprehensive sexuality education, and youth-friendly healthcare services. According to studies, nearly half of adolescents aged 15-19 are sexually active, yet many lack access to protective resources, resulting in unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and a rising burden of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV.

The policy dialogue will provide a platform for multi-sectoral stakeholders including government officials, youth groups, civil society organisations, health professionals, development partners, and private sector actors to explore strategies for advancing equitable and inclusive SRHR services in Nigeria. The event will also centre the voices of young people, recognising them not only as beneficiaries but as critical actors in shaping solutions that reflect their lived realities.

"Every young person deserves the right to make informed decisions about their body. To deliver on Nigeria's FP2030 commitments, we must invest in services that address their realities and protect their rights."This dialogue is a critical step toward identifying the gaps, building consensus, and accelerating action," said Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch.

Panel discussions at the dialogue will focus on two key areas including Strengthening Multi-Sectoral Collaboration for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Making SRHR Work for Adolescents.

These conversations will highlight innovative practices, policy recommendations, and actionable commitments to improve adolescent health outcomes across the country. Speakers will include high-level representatives from the Federal Ministries of Health, Education, Youth Development, and Women Affairs, as well as leaders from organisations like Organon, Youth Hub Africa, Gender Mobile Initiative, and EngenderHealth Nigeria.

Despite ongoing initiatives, including Organon's Her Promise Access Initiative aimed at reducing the unmet need for contraception in low- and middle-income countries, challenges persist. These include limited service availability in rural areas, lack of privacy and confidentiality in healthcare settings, cultural stigma, and poor implementation of youth-friendly services.

Through this dialogue, Nigeria Health Watch aims to amplify youth perspectives, inform policy, and build stronger partnerships to ensure no young person is left behind in the journey to achieving full sexual and reproductive health and rights.

About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians. We work to actively engage and support the government in raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues in Nigeria while holding duty bearers accountable for delivering affordable, quality healthcare to Nigerians.