Nigeria: Chowdeck Acquires Pos Startup Mira in Strategic Expansion Move

23 June 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • YC-backed Nigerian delivery platform Chowdeck has acquired Mira, a point-of-sale (POS) startup founded in 2023 by former Flutterwave and Paystack executives
  • The acquisition brings Mira's inventory, invoicing, and payment tools into Chowdeck's ecosystem
  • The transaction brings Mira investors such as Microtraction onto Chowdeck's cap table, alongside existing backer HoaQ

YC-backed Nigerian delivery platform Chowdeck has acquired Mira, a point-of-sale (POS) startup founded in 2023 by former Flutterwave and Paystack executives. The acquisition brings Mira's inventory, invoicing, and payment tools into Chowdeck's ecosystem, enabling deeper integration with merchant operations across restaurants, supermarkets, and pharmacies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, the transaction brings Mira investors such as Microtraction onto Chowdeck's cap table, alongside existing backer HoaQ. Mira CEO Ted Oladele will join Chowdeck as Head of Product, while co-founder Olaseike Ibojo takes a career break.

Chowdeck, launched in 2021, now operates in Nigeria and Ghana. It aims to complete 1,000 deliveries in Accra within two months, a milestone that took a year in Nigeria. The company is shifting focus from customers to merchants, improving real-time inventory visibility and vendor support. The integration adds new revenue streams beyond delivery fees, including in-store transactions, POS services, and financing.

The deal expands Chowdeck's offering from logistics into financial services and merchant infrastructure, positioning it as a full-stack enabler for African retail businesses.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Last-mile delivery in Nigeria has been marked by high operational costs, thin margins, and the exit of major players like Jumia Food and Bolt Food. Chowdeck's acquisition of Mira marks a pivot toward a more resilient model by embedding itself directly into merchant operations. With Mira's POS tools, Chowdeck gains real-time access to in-store inventory and sales data. This integration could reduce cancelled orders and delayed deliveries caused by inventory mismatches--an issue common across food delivery platforms. More accurate order fulfilment improves customer satisfaction and merchant efficiency. Beyond delivery, Chowdeck is now positioned to offer embedded financial services like inventory financing, similar to Moniepoint or Square's strategy. These capabilities deepen its defensibility and customer lock-in, as Chowdeck becomes not just a delivery service but critical infrastructure for merchants.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.