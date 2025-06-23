Uganda: Zaake Declares 2026 Bid, Cites Unfinished Fight for Justice

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has announced his intention to seek re-election, urging constituents to give him another term to continue what he calls an unfinished fight for justice, dignity, and liberation from oppressive governance.

Zaake made the declaration on Monday as the National Unity Platform (NUP) concluded the distribution of expression of interest forms at its headquarters. He appealed to the people of Mityana to reject what he described as systemic oppression and reaffirm their support for his leadership.

"The people of Mityana are like captives trapped in poverty and oppressed by bad laws. That's why I ask them to trust me again to stand up for what they truly deserve," Zaake told reporters

A staunch ally of NUP president and opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, Zaake voiced strong support for Kyagulanyi, describing him as the only leader with a genuine understanding of ordinary Ugandans' struggles.

"Kyagulanyi is the only leader who understands the struggles of ordinary Ugandans and who can bring the change we desperately need," he said.

Zaake also responded to previous remarks by President Yoweri Museveni, who reportedly advised Mityana residents against re-electing him. "When Museveni tells my people not to vote for me, that is not advice that's a threat," Zaake said defiantly.

"But I am not backing down. I will continue to fight until Ugandans are free and prosperous."

First elected in 2016, Zaake has been a prominent and often controversial figure in Uganda's opposition politics, frequently clashing with security forces and government institutions. Despite this, he remains a vocal advocate for regime change and social justice.