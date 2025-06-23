Ghana: Stakeholders Discuss Roll Out of Embrace Project

The Crop Research Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has brought together key stakeholders in Kumasi to officially roll out the EMBRACE Project, a pioneering initiative that seeks to revive endangered indigenous crops and restore degraded forest landscapes in Ghana and Kenya.

The stakeholder meeting drew participation from the forestry commission, traditional authorities, landowners, researchers, and civil society groups. It marked a critical first step in the project's grassroots approach to biodiversity conservation, sustainable land use, and agroforestry development.

Titled "Engaging Local Communities in Endangered Trees and Minor Crops Utilisation for Biodiversity Conservation and Livelihood Enrichment," the EMBRACE Project is a three-year, cross-border effort launched in November 2024. It operates across selected communities in both countries, with a strong focus on empowering women and youth through sustainable farming practices and ecological restoration.

Professor Maxwell Asante, Director of CSIR-CRI, on Friday underscored the project's dual mission of environmental healing and cultural preservation.

"Our goal is to plant trees while bringing back indigenous crops that are gradually vanishing--crops prized not just for their cultural heritage, but also their medicinal and economic potential," he explained.

He cautioned that many traditional minor crops in Ghana were on the brink of extinction due to modern farming trends, land degradation, and neglect. EMBRACE, he emphasized, "is a critical step toward safeguarding biodiversity while opening avenues for future commercial use."

Providing a progress report, Dr Clement Oppong Peprah, EMBRACE Project Coordinator, disclosed that since inception, the project has engaged 41 communities in Ghana and 25 in Kenya. These were later narrowed down to 15 target communities in Ghana--across the Ashanti, Ahafo, and Western North Regions--and 10 in Kenya.

In Ghana, one hectare of land has been secured in five communities per region to establish nurseries and model agroforestry farms. These farms will grow endangered tree species alongside underutilised crops, blending ecological restoration with sustainable agriculture.

"Our aim is to develop agrosilvicultural systems that not only restore degraded landscapes but also provide food, income, and resilience for rural communities," Dr Peprah said.

Supporting the initiative, Mr Newton Anobil Atuahene, Bechem District Manager of the Forestry Commission, reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to biodiversity and climate resilience.

"This project aligns perfectly with our mandate," he said. "We are ready to provide free tree species to the selected communities and public for planting--toward reversing climate change and boosting food security."

The EMBRACE Project ultimately contributes to Ghana's national and international goals on environmental sustainability, poverty reduction, and the fight against land degradation.

By linking traditional knowledge with modern science, it offers a hopeful model for inclusive, climate-smart agriculture that restores ecosystems and livelihoods in tandem, said Madam Adjoa Nwinie, a farmer from Ahafo.