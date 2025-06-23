Nigeria: NNPCL Adjusts Petrol Price From N910 to N945 in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased prices of fuel from N910 to N945 in Abuja.

It also adjusted its petrol pump price from N870 to N915 per litre at several of its Lagos retail outlets.

The new pump price increase reflects a N35 and N45 hike in the amount previously sold in Abuja and Lagos respectively.

It was observed that some fuel stations in Lagos were already selling at N915 per litre with motorists lined up to purchase the product.

NNPC outlets in Fin Niger Badagry Highway and Igando have their pumps already adjusted to N915 per liter.

Also, the NNPC stations at the Federal Housing area, Kubwa, FCT, also have their meters adjusted to N945 per litre of fuel from the initial N910 per litre.

Other petroleum product companies like the MRS fuel station in Lagos have adjusted their meters to N925 per litre from the previous price of N875 per litre.

This adjustment in pump price increase comes on the heels of the move to increase the ex-depot price of petrol to N880 per litre.

Similarly, TotalEnergies increased the pump price of fuel to N910 per litre from N879 per litre.