Nigeria: NNPCL Adjusts Petrol Price From N910 to N945 in Abuja

23 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased prices of fuel from N910 to N945 in Abuja.

It also adjusted its petrol pump price from N870 to N915 per litre at several of its Lagos retail outlets.

The new pump price increase reflects a N35 and N45 hike in the amount previously sold in Abuja and Lagos respectively.

It was observed that some fuel stations in Lagos were already selling at N915 per litre with motorists lined up to purchase the product.

NNPC outlets in Fin Niger Badagry Highway and Igando have their pumps already adjusted to N915 per liter.

Also, the NNPC stations at the Federal Housing area, Kubwa, FCT, also have their meters adjusted to N945 per litre of fuel from the initial N910 per litre.

Other petroleum product companies like the MRS fuel station in Lagos have adjusted their meters to N925 per litre from the previous price of N875 per litre.

This adjustment in pump price increase comes on the heels of the move to increase the ex-depot price of petrol to N880 per litre.

Similarly, TotalEnergies increased the pump price of fuel to N910 per litre from N879 per litre.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.