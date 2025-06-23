Nigeria: Club World Cup - Ahmed Musa Demands Reforms in Nigerian Football

Musa's message comes just days after NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, spoke proudly about the progress made during the just-concluded 2024/25 season.

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa has raised questions about the state of Nigerian football, urging a complete review of how the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is being run.

Musa's message comes just days after NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, spoke proudly about the progress made during the just-concluded 2024/25 season.

Writing on his Facebook page Saturday night, Musa said watching African clubs at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup made him reflect on how far behind Nigeria's league is when compared to others on the continent.

Al Ahly FC, Wydad AC, Mamelodi Sundowns F.C., and Espérance Sportive de Tunis are the four clubs representing Africa at the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

"I have been following the FIFA Club World Cup and my focus has been on the African clubs in the tournament. Apart from the excitement, the tournament is a money-spinner for the African clubs.

"It's a sober reflection if we compare the African Clubs at the Club World Cup to our domestic league, the Nigeria Premier Football League.

"Can we compete at this level? What are we not getting right? We need to review the organisation of the League, clubs' structure, and funding. We need to set out new policies and drive the reforms."

Musa who has played in the leagues in England, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Russia and the Netherlands stressed that talent alone is not enough to succeed in today's modern football and called for a collective effort to fix the league.

"The NPFL is not lacking in potential, our football has got abundance of talent and potential from the grassroots to the elite level, but these factors aren't enough in a modern football system.

We must collectively decide to make our football work, which will ensure that our clubs compete at the continental and world level."

Musa also raised concerns about Nigeria's lack of referees in major international competitions, unlike other African countries.

"What about the referees and officiating? Other African countries are producing referees for CAF and FIFA tournaments, but what do we have here?

"We must work hard to ensure our football meets the global standard and organisation.

"Wishing all the African countries at the FIFA Club World Cup success.👊👏"

Different opinion

Before Musa's post, NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye had spoken with journalists to review the just-concluded 2024/25 NPFL season.

He praised the referees' performance and said they are among the best he has seen anywhere in the world.

"I've travelled around the world and witnessed some shocking officiating decisions--something you hardly see in the NPFL. That's why I can confidently say our referees are among the best globally."

He explained that Nigerian referees have done well in continental competitions, and more of them are now getting international recognition.

"At the U-20 Championship in Egypt, a Nigerian referee was involved, and another has been shortlisted for the upcoming WAFCON. This shows clear progress."

He admitted that more work needs to be done but said continuous training and support will help referees keep improving.

He also called on the media to celebrate good officiating and expose the bad so that the league can continue to grow.

Looking ahead, Mr Elegbeleye announced that the next NPFL season will start on 22 August and end on 24 May 2026.

He said this is part of a new plan to keep the league on a consistent calendar.

The last season started on 31 August 2024, and ended on 25 May, which he said was a big achievement for Nigerian football.

"This is the first time in many years, perhaps since the start of the new era Nigeria Premier Football League in 2005 (20 years) that a date for kick-off and ending will be faithfully implemented. That is a commitment we made and a promise delivered."

He said the 2024/25 season was historic, especially as Remo Stars won the league with three games left to play.

The NPFL boss shared figures from the season, saying a total of 380 matches were played, with 784 goals scored.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There were 244 home wins, 42 away wins, and 94 draws. Home teams scored 552 goals, while away teams scored 232.

There were 76 penalties, 60 of which were scored and 16 missed. There were 13 own goals and 4 hat tricks.

In terms of discipline, referees gave out 1,380 yellow cards and 56 red cards. Yusuf Anas of Nasarawa United was the top scorer with 18 goals, followed by Rabiu Ali of Kano Pillars with 13, and Anthony Ijoma of Abia Warriors with 12 goals.

Mr Elegbeleye also noted that the league recorded its highest-ever number of games broadcast live. A total of 188 matches were shown on Startimes, while Propel Sports Africa streamed over 200 games online to a global audience.

While Musa's message called for urgent reforms in the NPFL's structure, funding, and global competitiveness, the league chairman highlighted the improvements already made and promised to build on them.

Both men, though speaking from different perspectives, agree that Nigerian football has the potential to do better.