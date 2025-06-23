Liberia: QNET Hosts West African Journalists, Including Liberia's Willie Tokpah, At Malaysian Headquarters

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — QNET, an international direct selling company specializing in lifestyle and wellness products, is hosting eight journalists from West Africa, including Liberia's Willie Tokpah, as part of its annual media junket.

The delegation toured QNET's corporate headquarters, QI Tower, in Malaysia, aiming to foster a clearer understanding of the company's business model and products, particularly in Liberia and other African nations.

Willie Tokpah, President of the Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) and a senior reporter for FrontPage Africa, is representing Liberia alongside journalists from Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Togo, and Guinea.

The 15-story QI Tower, home to QNET's global corporate office, served as a testament to the company's legitimate operations. During their visit, journalists explored the QNET product gallery, allowing them to examine the diverse range of lifestyle and wellness products the company manufactures. They also toured the corporate offices and conference facilities, where a comprehensive presentation covered QNET's business structure, philosophy, business model, and product offerings.

The experience underscored that QNET, established 26 years ago, is a legitimate entity with a physical office and a dedicated team.

The journalists were also introduced to the RYTHM Foundation (Raise Yourself To Help Mankind), QNET's corporate social responsibility arm, which implements impactful humanitarian projects globally.

Arriving in Malaysia on June 19, the journalists' visit was timed to coincide with VCON (V-Convention), QNET's flagship event. This global gathering brings together government officials, media, marketing experts, independent distributors, and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A key focus of the visit is addressing QNET's operations in Africa, especially in Liberia, where the company's identity has unfortunately been misused by scammers.

QNET explicitly stated its dissociation from such fraudulent activities and emphasized its commitment to combating scams and misinformation. This initiative was a primary reason for inviting journalists to witness QNET's operations firsthand and disseminate accurate information.

Throughout the tour, QNET reiterated it does not offer job opportunities abroad, demand exorbitant payments in exchange for employment, provide scholarships or visas and is not a Ponzi or investment scheme.

The company urged anyone encountering such misinformation to report it to security agencies or directly to QNET via its WhatsApp hotline: +233256630005, or email: [email protected].

QNET highlighted its ongoing anti-scam campaigns across Africa, including "QNET Against Scams" and "Say No," which aim to educate the public on identifying scams and understanding the truth about QNET and its globally certified products. Furthermore, QNET is actively engaging with government and security agencies in various African countries to clarify its business model, address challenges related to brand misuse, and foster collaborative efforts to mitigate fraudulent activities.

The journalists are reportedly in high spirits, currently attending the official opening ceremony of V-Malaysia on Penang Island, which commenced on June 21.

Thousands of QNET independent distributors have converged at the event to learn, share experiences, and re-energize their efforts in the direct selling business.