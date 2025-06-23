Africa: AUC Chairperson Addresses #USAfricaSummit2025 in Luanda

23 June 2025
Luanda — African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf reaffirmed Africa's commitment to a bold and equal partnership with the United States, stating, "We're not seeking aid, but building co-created solutions."

He noted that with 1.3 billion people, abundant resources, & a surge in innovation, Africa is poised for transformative growth.

From agribusiness in West Africa to fintech in East Africa, the AU is supporting private sector-led development across all regions.

He also underscored that strategic sectors such as manufacturing, digital, energy, & agro-industry, are open for U.S. investment.

The AU's Private Sector Forum, SME and startup legislation, & its Digital Strategy are laying the groundwork for inclusive, sustainable prosperity.

He concluded by saying "this should not just be a summit, but a call to action," he said. "Together, let's walk the pathways to prosperity—with unity, purpose, and Agenda 2063 as our guide."

