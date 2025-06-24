Liberia: Fadiga Brother Jailed in Libel Case - Twin Brother Remains At Large

MONROVIA, Liberia -- One of the two brothers at the center of a high-profile libel case was arrested Monday and remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison, following a court order from the Civil Law Court at the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Al Hussein Fadiga was taken into custody as part of the enforcement of a $1.6 million libel judgment awarded to former Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Director Abraham Kromah. The court found the Fadiga brothers liable in the civil suit and has since been seeking compliance with the ruling.

Court officials said the arrest followed multiple failed attempts to serve judicial summonses on the defendants. The court sheriff executed the arrest of Al Hussein early Monday after the brothers repeatedly ignored orders to appear.

Al Hussein is expected to spend his first night in custody at the Monrovia Central Prison.

His brother and co-defendant, Hassan Fadiga, remains at large. Authorities say a search is ongoing to locate and apprehend him.

Speaking to reporters after the arrest, Kromah said the ruling was not only a personal vindication but also a broader warning.

"This matter deeply injured my character," Kromah said. "This will serve as a deterrent -- that you cannot say anything about someone and go free with it."

Court sources say enforcement actions will continue until the full judgment is satisfied.