Liberia: Fadiga Brother Jailed in $1.6m Libel Case - Twin Remains At Large

23 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia — Al Hussein Fadiga, one of the two brothers at the center of a high-profile libel case has been arrested and remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison following a court order issued by the Civil Law Court at the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Fadiga was taken into custody on Monday in connection with a $1.6 million libel judgment awarded to former Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Director Abraham Kromah. The court had earlier found both Al Hussein and his twin brother, Hassan Fadiga, liable in the civil suit and has since pursued enforcement of the judgment.

Court officials said the arrest followed multiple failed attempts to serve judicial summonses on the brothers. The court's sheriff executed the arrest of Al Hussein early Monday after the defendants repeatedly ignored court orders to appear.

Al Hussein is expected to spend his first night at the Monrovia Central Prison, while his brother and co-defendant, Hassan Fadiga, remains at large. Authorities confirmed that a search is ongoing to locate and apprehend him.

Speaking to reporters following the arrest, Kromah described the ruling as both a personal vindication and a broader message to deter defamation.

"This matter seriously damaged my character," Kromah said. "This judgment should serve as a warning -- that you cannot make baseless accusations about someone and expect to go unpunished."

Court sources say enforcement efforts will continue until the full amount of the judgment is satisfied.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.