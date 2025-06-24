Liberia: Fadiga Brother Jailed in $1.6m Libel Case - Twin Remains At Large

Monrovia, Liberia — Al Hussein Fadiga, one of the two brothers at the center of a high-profile libel case has been arrested and remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison following a court order issued by the Civil Law Court at the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Fadiga was taken into custody on Monday in connection with a $1.6 million libel judgment awarded to former Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Director Abraham Kromah. The court had earlier found both Al Hussein and his twin brother, Hassan Fadiga, liable in the civil suit and has since pursued enforcement of the judgment.

Court officials said the arrest followed multiple failed attempts to serve judicial summonses on the brothers. The court's sheriff executed the arrest of Al Hussein early Monday after the defendants repeatedly ignored court orders to appear.

Al Hussein is expected to spend his first night at the Monrovia Central Prison, while his brother and co-defendant, Hassan Fadiga, remains at large. Authorities confirmed that a search is ongoing to locate and apprehend him.

Speaking to reporters following the arrest, Kromah described the ruling as both a personal vindication and a broader message to deter defamation.

"This matter seriously damaged my character," Kromah said. "This judgment should serve as a warning -- that you cannot make baseless accusations about someone and expect to go unpunished."

Court sources say enforcement efforts will continue until the full amount of the judgment is satisfied.