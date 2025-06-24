West Africa: Exposé By Our Investigative Journalism Project Triggers Reform in Ghana's National Service Scheme

A groundbreaking investigative report by The Fourth Estate, our investigative journalism project, has led to major institutional reform in Ghana's National Service Scheme (NSS), following the exposure of a massive payroll fraud scandal.

On June 17, 2025, the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment announced the suspension of the NSS's Central Management System (CMS), the digital portal used to post service personnel nationwide. This suspension, ordered by the Office of the President, precedes a full forensic audit and technical review of the system, marking the government's firm response to the scandal.

The move aims to eliminate "ghost names"; non-existent individuals fraudulently listed on the NSS payroll whose monthly allowances are siphoned off by corrupt officials. When completed, this nationwide audit is expected to be the largest cleanup of a public payroll system in Ghana's history.

The government's action follows a series of investigative reports by The Fourth Estate, which revealed evidence of a suspected scheme involving the insertion of tens of thousands of ghost names into the NSS's Central Management System (CMS). The reports alleged that some high-level officials and managers may have diverted funds allocated to these fictitious names for personal benefit. The findings have prompted further investigations and prosecutorial action by the state.

Speaking at a press conference on June 13, 2025, Ghana's Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, confirmed that over GH¢548 million (USD 56.3 m) had been stolen through the fraudulent scheme. He announced that 12 individuals would be prosecuted in connection with the scandal.

Dr. Ayine publicly credited The Fourth Estate for laying the foundation for the state's investigations. He acknowledged that the evidence dossier submitted by the media outlet to the government's Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative provided the critical leads that led to the indictments.

About The Fourth Estate

The Fourth Estate is a non-profit, public interest and accountability investigative journalism project of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA). It aims to promote independent journalism that holds those in power answerable to the people they govern.