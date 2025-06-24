Liberia Halts National ID Rollout, Suspends Mandatory Use Order

MONROVIA - The Government of Liberia has suspended the issuance of National Identification Cards and paused the enforcement of Executive Order No. 147, which had made the biometric ID mandatory for accessing public and financial services.

In a statement issued Monday, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the National Identification Registry (NIR), cited administrative concerns as the basis for the decision. The move comes amid growing public frustration over technical delays, long queues, and reports of irregularities at registration centers.

"The issuance of the National Identification Cards is hereby suspended with immediate effect for administrative reasons," MICAT said in the statement, instructing all public social service providers to comply accordingly.

The suspension also affects the enforcement of Executive Order 147, signed by President Joseph Boakai in April 2025. That order had required the use of the National ID Card to access a wide range of services, including opening bank accounts, registering SIM cards, and receiving public benefits. As of Monday, commercial banks, mobile operators, and government service providers have been directed to relax those requirements and accept alternative forms of identification.

Nationwide Rollout Stalls

With the ID issuance now halted, the government has effectively placed on hold the nationwide enforcement that had been scheduled to go into full effect by August 31, 2025. That deadline is now irrelevant, as the infrastructure necessary to support mass enrollment remains inadequate.

The decision follows months of operational setbacks. In Monrovia and across several counties, citizens reported long wait times, frequent technical malfunctions, and allegations of bribery at enrollment centers. The issues were particularly acute in rural and remote areas, where many complained of inaccessible registration sites and a lack of clear communication from authorities.

Public Outcry and Legislative Pressure

The public backlash had grown in recent weeks, with lawmakers and civil society organizations calling for government intervention. Legislators had specifically urged the administration to waive the US$5 ID card fee, arguing that it imposed an undue burden on low-income citizens already struggling with economic hardship.

"The ID program is a good initiative, but it must be implemented fairly and efficiently," one lawmaker said during last week's plenary debate. "As it stands, it has created more barriers than access."

MICAT's latest directive is being viewed as a response to that mounting pressure, both from within the government and from the general public. No timeline has been given for when the suspension might be lifted or when the system will be ready for full implementation.

Until further notice, public and private institutions are expected to operate with greater flexibility by accepting existing identification documents in lieu of the national biometric ID.