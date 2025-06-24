Nigeria: '91% Nigerians Disapprove Tinubu, He'd Be Lucky to Come 3rd in 2027 Poll', El-Rufai Claims

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has launched yet another blistering critique of President Bola Tinubu, stating that the president's chances of winning re-election in 2027 were virtually nonexistent and that public discontent with his administration has reached alarming levels.

Speaking on Arise News Channel's PrimeTime show on Monday evening, El-Rufai argued that it was not unfair to judge President Tinubu's performance now, as he had been quick to assess previous administrations within shorter timeframes.

"It is fair to assess Tinubu based on his two years in office because he has assessed others based on one year in office. He did it to Jonathan," El-Rufai stated, referencing Tinubu's previous critiques of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Addressing the worsening security crisis across the country, El-Rufai advised that the president take full responsibility instead passing the burden to state governments.

"Fix security yourself; don't delegate it to the states," he said pointedly.

The former governor also cited data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to back his claims about the widespread dissatisfaction with the Tinubu administration.

"Tinubu has 91% disapproval from Nigerian citizens. This is NBS data; I am not quoting something out of the air," he emphasised.

On his political future, El-Rufai revealed that he was yet to decide on the exact position he would contest but made it clear that he was actively considering several options.

"I have not made a decision on which position I will run for; the meetings are ongoing. I would do very well in any position I am elected into," he said confidently.

Drawing from recent electoral trends and voter sentiments, El-Rufai declared that Tinubu's political prospects were rapidly deteriorating.

"I have looked at the numbers and the trends of elections. The President has no pathway to win; in fact, he'd be lucky if he came third," El-Rufai concluded.