South Africa: Intense Cold Front to Hit SA Midweek

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that an intense cold front is expected to make landfall on Wednesday over the south-western parts of South Africa, bringing a significant shift in weather conditions across the region.

"The cold front is expected to be accompanied by heavy rainfall with a risk of localised flooding over the western parts of the Western Cape, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas on Wednesday into Thursday [25-26 June 2025]," Head of Disaster Risk Reduction at the SAWS, Rudzani Malala, said on Monday.

The public has been cautioned that wet and slippery roads may result in dangerous driving conditions.

"Motorists should exercise caution and adhere to safety measures. Strong and gusty winds over the interior may cause localised damage to structures and uproot trees. Cold to very cold conditions can be expected, along with possible snowfall over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape, spreading into the south-western interior of the Northern Cape.

"Strong and gusty winds over the interior may cause localised damage to structures and uproot trees. Cold to very cold conditions can be expected, along with possible snowfall over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape, spreading into the south-western interior of the Northern Cape," Malala explained.

READ | Western Cape prepares for severe cold, wet weather

The maritime forecast includes gale-force winds and very rough seas, with wave heights between 5.5 metres to 7.5 metres, along the coastlines of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

These conditions will lead to disruptions to fishing and port operations, an increased risk of vessels capsizing, accidents at sea, and hazardous shoreline conditions.

Coastal residents and beachgoers are urged to exercise caution.

"As the system progresses eastwards, it will affect the Eastern Cape, which is already vulnerable to weather-related impacts. The key concern here is strong, damaging winds that are expected across most parts of the province on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

"Furthermore, interior winds are expected to pick up and spread over the remainder of eastern provinces on Thursday and Friday, 26 and 27 June 2025, with daytime temperatures dropping to the cold category," he said.

READ | Cold front in the Eastern Cape brings strong winds

Call to heed weather reports

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The weather service called on communities to follow daily weather reports and heed severe weather warnings.

"This means following weather reports on radio, television, newspapers, social media, websites and staying attuned to what disaster management authorities have to say. This needs to be in each person's daily routine. It is that important - a matter of life and death," Malala said.

Additionally, the South African Weather Service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to the weather systems and will issue subsequent updates as required.

Furthermore, intermediate updates may be followed on X (@SAWeatherServic), Facebook (South African Weather Service) or other SAWS supported social media platforms.

"Impact Based Weather Warnings, if any, will continue to be issued via the system I have just elaborated on. As I have said, we need to work more closely with stakeholders to ensure to it that we save lives and property.

"Dissemination efforts aside, the South African Weather Service will continue with its elaborate public education and awareness programme, which includes own initiative mass events and piggybacking on other governmental events to equip vulnerable communities with information that could save lives and property.

"We will also carry on with our quarterly community radio programme targeted at vulnerable communities, partnering with disaster management authorities, municipal emergency services, and humanitarian bodies such as Red Cross International for an impactful collaboration," he said.