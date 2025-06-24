Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Ex-NNPC Top Official, Others Over Alleged $7.2 Billion Refineries Maintenance Fraud

23 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Agbo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) Limited, Umar Ajiya Isa.

PREMIUM TIMES, on Monday, learnt from the commission's officials briefed on the development, that Mr Isa was arrested in connection with alleged $7.2billion fraud associated with the rehabilitation of the Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

The three refineries have underperformed and recorded zero production over the years despite annual allocation of turnaround maintenance to them.

According to the sources, Mr Isa was detained by the agency along with a former Managing Director of Warri Refinery, Jimoh Olasunkanmi.

Mr Isa, as CFO, was in charge of release of funds for the Turn Around Maintenance of the three refineries.

Sources said the three key officials and others involved in other NNPC projects are being investigated for alleged abuse of office, corruption, diversion of funds and kickbacks from contractors.

Other officials also facing probe are Tunde Bakare, Managing Director, Warri Refinery; Ahmed Adamu Dikko, former Managing Director, Port Harcourt Refinery, and Ibrahim Monday Onoja, former Managing Director, Port Harcourt Refinery.

EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, could not be reached for his comments.

More Details later....

