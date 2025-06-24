Sudan: Bearing the Brunt of War - Unicef Chief Meets Some of Sudan's 700,000 Child Refugees Crossing Into Chad

Since fighting erupted in Sudan in April 2023, more than two million children have been displaced by the brutal war between rival militaries there.

In neighbouring Chad, children make up 61 per cent of the 860,000 Sudanese refugees and a staggering 68 per cent of the 274,000 Chadian returnees - that's over 700,000 young lives uprooted by violence.

Chad, already one of the world's poorest countries, has the fourth-highest child mortality rate in the world, despite significant progress in recent years.

The Government of Chad and humanitarian partners have been providing support, but the migration crisis remains overwhelming: measles and malnutrition are spreading, the risk of Sudan's cholera outbreak spilling into Chad remains high.

Only one in three children are enrolled in school and essential services are stretched to the brink.

Horrific memories

UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell concluded a three-day visit to Chad on Monday, where she met with refugee children and families displaced by the fighting and chaos across the Sudanese border.

"Hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable children are bearing the brunt of both the war in Sudan and the lack of essential services for those who have fled to Chad," Russell said.

In eastern Chad, Ms. Russell "met women and children who arrived with little but the horrific memories they carry" and heard their stories of killings, mass rapes and homes burned to the ground.

She visited families newly arrived in Adré, an overwhelmed border town now hosting six refugees for every resident.

Russell also met President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno to reaffirm UNICEF's long-term commitment to Chad and discuss support for the country's newly launched National Development Plan 2030.

"The people of Chad have shown extraordinary generosity," she said. "But they cannot face this crisis alone. We must stand in solidarity with them - and with the children of Sudan - by strengthening national systems and communities on the frontlines."

Ramping up response

In Adré and surrounding areas, UNICEF-supported teams have vaccinated thousands of children, provided safe drinking water to tens of thousands, established child-friendly spaces and set up services for survivors of gender-based violence.

The agency is also working closely with Chadian authorities to scale up system-wide investments in health, including polio vaccination campaigns, as well as education and social protection.

But urgent funding gaps remain. Of the $114 million required for UNICEF's 2025 humanitarian response in Chad, only 34 per cent has been secured.