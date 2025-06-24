Sudan: Health Ministry Undersecretary, Khartoum State Wali Discuss Vision for Rehabilitating and Operating Specialized Medical Facilities in the Capital

Khartoum, June 24, 2026 (SUNA) - As part of the ongoing efforts to revitalize health facilities shut down due to the war, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, met Monday evening with the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, at the latter's office in Omdurman.

The two sides deliberated on the mechanisms and plans for the vision for reactivating specialized medical facilities, especially reference centers for cardiology, oncology, and digestive system services, as well as other specialized diagnostic and therapeutic services, through a new health roadmap that aligns with the requirements of the next phase.

Dr. Haitham revealed that the ministry's employees have returned to work from its headquarters in Khartoum across all its executive Directorates, noting the existence of a clear plan to rehabilitate the ASTAC laboratory and other vital facilities.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health praised the state government's efforts in removing the effects of the war, opening roads, and creating an appropriate environment for the gradual return of health services.

For his part, the Wali of Khartoum State lauded the pivotal role of the Federal Ministry of Health, describing it as one of the most supportive ministries to the state, both in times of peace and war.

Hamza stated that this support has contributed to alleviating the suffering of citizens inside and outside the state. He also reviewed the ongoing efforts to restart a number of specialized health facilities. He also noted the Ministry's effective role in combating the cholera epidemic, leading to its elimination.