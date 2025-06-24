Nigeria: Avoid Military, Govt Facilities in Abuja - U.S. Tells Citizens

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a security alert to Americans in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement released on Sunday, the US Consulate advised American citizens to avoid non-essential travel to military and government facilities in Abuja, citing increased global security concerns.

The embassy announced that all embassy staff and their families are now barred from visiting military sites or other government venues in the Nigerian capital unless required for official duties.

This follows unspecified global developments that have led to heightened security awareness and a reassessment of movement around sensitive locations.

US citizens currently residing in or travelling through Nigeria were urged to remain vigilant, particularly in areas commonly visited by Westerners, expatriates, and government personnel.

The alert also recommended steering clear of large gatherings, avoiding predictable routines, and becoming familiar with emergency exits in public buildings.

US nationals were further advised to review their personal security strategies and maintain a high level of caution during their time in Nigeria.

The statement read in part, "Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, US Mission Nigeria informs US citizens that all US Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time.

"Actions to take: Stay alert in public places, with particular attention to locations and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent. Avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel. Avoid predictable routines. Familiarise yourself with emergency exits when you enter buildings. Review your personal security plans."

It added that: "The Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open."

The Department of State had earlier issued a 'Worldwide Caution Security Alert', advising US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.

It reads: "The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East.

"There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.

"Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent security alerts when planning travel."

How US got involved

Trump had on Sunday announced what he called a "very successful" attack on three sites in Iran, directly inserting the US into Israel's conflict with Iran.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes delivered a "final blow" to Iran's nuclear programme, though a senior Israel official has told journalists that it was not known if it is "fully annihilated."

American officials have long been concerned Iran was working to develop nuclear weapons. Iran says its program is peaceful and focused on energy production.

Iran has hit out at the US for crossing "a very big red line," but Trump has warned of additional strikes if Tehran retaliates.

However, Iran has declared US interests and bases globally as legitimate targets after the strike on its oil installations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday: "We'll impose costs on Iran if they attack American personnel, whether they do it directly, or whether they do it through some of these proxies that they try to hide behind."

He added: "Let's hope they don't choose that route. Let's all hope that they actually decide, OK, let's go negotiate, because we want a diplomatic and peaceful solution."

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday: "ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT."

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X on Sunday: "The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations. The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defence, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."

True to its threat, Iran launched missiles at a US military base in Qatar on Monday evening, official media reported, in what state TV called a "powerful" response to recent American strikes on key nuclear sites.

"The operation of Iranian missiles against American bases located in Qatar and in Iraq has begun, and is called 'Blessing of Victory'," the official press agency IRNA said.

Recent US security alerts in Nigeria

The US Mission in Nigeria had issued a security alert on May 26 2025 after an incident near Mogadishu Barracks in Abuja.

On May 26, 2025, an explosion occurred near the Mogadishu Barracks along the Mararaba-Nyanya bypass in Abuja, triggering panic and a swift security response.

According to police and military sources, the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) carried by an unidentified individual who attempted to approach the military facility.

Military personnel, acting on suspicion, directed the individual away from the checkpoint. Moments later, the device detonated near a bridge bypass, killing the carrier and injuring at least two others, who were promptly taken to a military hospital for treatment.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed the incident and deployed its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit to secure and analyse the scene.

The US Embassy in Abuja issued a security alert immediately, advising citizens to avoid the area and remain vigilant.

Recent US security alerts in Nigeria

"Actions to Take: Monitor local media for updates. Be aware of your surroundings. Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification," it advised.

The US had also issued a security alert on March 28, 2025 in Abuja. The advisory said, "President Bola Tinubu is expected to observe Jumat (Friday prayer) at the National Mosque today as part of activities to mark his 73rd birthday. It is anticipated that Sani Abacha Road and other surrounding roads will be blocked between 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m."

It advised embassy personnel to avoid going near the national mosque.

"Actions to Take: Avoid areas where protests are taking place. Avoid crowds. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. Be aware of your surroundings. Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency," it said.

On March 27, 2025, the embassy issued a security alert over the call by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria for demonstrations in Abuja and other major cities on Friday, March 28, 2025.

It said heavy traffic and other disruptions were possible.

"Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations.

"Protest locations have not been announced, but may include: Bannex Plaza, Berger Junction, Unity Fountain, National Human Rights Commission Head Office, Eagle Square, Area 10 Shopping Plaza, National Mosque, Al-Noor Mosque, and Fouad Lababidi Mosque," it said, urging citizens to avoid such areas.

Its first advisory of the year was issued on February 3 where it alerted citizens to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)'s call for nationwide protests on Tuesday, February 4. The protests are related to planned government increases to telecommunications tariffs.

An explosion occurred in a factory located along Ring Road, Mariri Quarters in Kano State on Saturday where the police confirmed five deaths from the explosion.

Kano police spokesperson Hussaini Abdullahi in a press statement shared on Saturday, said, "Fifteen people sustained varying degrees of injury and were immediately rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. Regrettably, five of the victims died while receiving treatment."

Also, the Borno State Police Command confirmed that 12 people died while 18 sustained injuries when a female suicide bomber detonated an explosive in a fish market located in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State a day earlier.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Nahum Daso, on Saturday, said, "A suicide bomb attack occurred on Friday, 20th June, 2025, at about 2130hrs, at fish market area in Konduga town, Borno State where a female suicide bomber, who had an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to her body, infiltrated a crowd of unsuspecting civilians and detonated the device, resulting in the unfortunate loss of lives and multiple injuries.

Despite the fresh security advisory by the US, our correspondent who visited various government buildings and key locations across Abuja yesterday evening observed a calm and quiet atmosphere throughout the city, with no signs of heightened security.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eagle Square, Federal Secretariat, Head of the Civil Service office, and the ministries of finance and women affairs, normal business activities were ongoing without disruption.

People were seen attending to official duties with no visible security threats in place.

At the National Assembly complex, no increased security presence was noticed from the outer perimeter to the main gates.

The security personnel on duty did not request identification or inquire about the reporter's destination.

Similar observations were made at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) offices, where regular activity continued unhindered.

The calm extended to other significant institutions, including the Police Headquarters, NICON Insurance building, Radio House, and the International Conference Centre (ICC).

Visits to the Army and Defence Headquarters, Old Parade Ground, and FCT Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) showed no unusual activity or visible security reinforcements.

The correspondent also visited the UK Embassy, where people were seen entering and exiting as usual.

"All these places visited showed no presence of additional security forces or checkpoints. Even staff of the US Embassy were seen going about their regular duties," the reporter noted.

Despite recent concerns globally, the prevailing mood in Abuja remains one of routine and normalcy.

Abuja remains safe - FG

Meanwhile, in response to the latest security alert by the US, the federal government has allayed all fears, saying Abuja is safe for everyone.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria has taken note of the latest security advisory issued by the Embassy of the United States, restricting its staff and their families from non-official travel to military sites or other government facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While the Federal Government recognises and respects the right of foreign missions, including the US Embassy, to issue travel advisories to their citizens, it is important to state categorically that Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors alike," the statement issued by Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, read in part.

He said Nigeria's security agencies were working round the clock to ensure the continued safety and protection of all residents of the FCT and across the country, stressing that the current security architecture in Abuja has not only been proactive but has also recorded significant successes in detecting, preventing, and neutralising threats.

"We understand that the US advisory is based on general global developments and does not reflect any imminent or specific threat within the FCT. However, we reiterate to all diplomatic missions, investors, development partners, and the general public that there is no cause for alarm," he said.

The minister reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to the safety of all residents and to maintaining Abuja's reputation as one of the most secure capitals in the world.

"Our security and intelligence agencies are monitoring developments across the country and are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat.

"We encourage citizens to conduct their lawful activities without fear, while also remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities," the statement added.

Security expert faults U.S. advisory

A senior military officer, who spoke in confidence with Daily Trust, noted that the routine stop-and-search at different barracks is still ongoing as usual, adding that the vigilance of every occupant is high.

"There is no single threat to any of our formations as I'm talking to you. Any advisory coming from any quarters may be given out of malice or jealous. The military formations are well guarded from any threat. So, dismiss the threat," he said.

Phone calls to the Director, Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, did not connect and a WhatsApp message sent was yet to be responded to as of when this report was filed last night.

In an interview with one of our correspondents, a Counter-Terrorism expert, Abdullahi Garba, cautioned the American government against creating panic in African countries through security advisories.

According to him, while it is in their rights to issue advisories to their citizens in any country, it is not in good faith to create panic in developing countries like Nigeria and other countries.

"Yes, the advisory may be in order but the government of America should be cautious while issuing such advisory. It may be viewed from other world leaders that the American government doesn't wish African countries well," he said.

Additional reports by Maureen Onochie, Dalhatu Liman & Idowu Isamota