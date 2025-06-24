Liberia: Government Succumbs

The Government of Liberia has suspended the issuance of National Identification Cards with immediate effect, citing administrative reasons. The decision comes amid mounting public criticism over the flawed registration process managed by the National Identification Registry (NIR).

In a joint directive issued by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the NIR, all commercial banks have been instructed to relax enforcement of the National ID requirement for banking transactions. Public service providers are also directed to comply with this policy shift.

A press statement signed by Acting Minister of Information, Culture Affairs & Tourism, Johnny S. Tarkpah, released on Monday, June 23, 2025, confirmed the suspension. "The issuance of the National Identification Cards is hereby suspended with immediate effect for administrative reasons. The public will be informed of the date for the resumption of mass enrolment," the statement read.

The NIR's ID program, initially launched to streamline service delivery and strengthen national security, has instead been marred by controversy. Citizens across the country have reported persistent challenges, including long delays and frequent system breakdowns at registration centers

Also among the challenges are widespread allegations of bribery and backdoor processing. Poor accessibility for rural and low-income citizens. A $5 registration fee considered unaffordable by many, as well as lack of transparency in processing name changes, renewals, and replacements

Public dissatisfaction grew even louder following President Joseph Boakai's Executive Order mandating the use of the National ID for access to key public and financial services. The enforcement of the order, amid a broken system, sparked outrage, reduced patronage at banks, and triggered legislative scrutiny.

Although the NIR recently extended the registration deadline to August 31, 2025, the move has failed to quell public frustration. Civil society groups and lawmakers are now calling for immediate reforms, including free issuance of ID cards for citizens. Improved accessibility, especially in rural areas, and transparent and accountable operations at the NIR.

With the program now suspended after widespread public distrust, the government is under increasing pressure to overhaul the system. A new date for the resumption of mass enrolment is yet to be announced.