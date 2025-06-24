Liberia: Cece United President Mohammed Bamba Blasts Chris Weah's Endorsement of President Raji, Calls It a Distraction From True Integrity

Monrovia — Mohammed M. Bamba Jr., President of Cece United FC, has launched a scathing critique of Chris Weah's seventh public endorsement of Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji's bid for a third term, calling it a blatant distraction from the campaign's core message of integrity and reform.

"A Monument of Contradiction"

Bamba pointed out that Weah, who once labeled Raji a "failed president" and blamed him for Liberia's poor showing in international football, has now made an abrupt turnaround. Bamba believes the endorsement does more harm than good to Raji's campaign.

"These repeated endorsements appear to be driven by greed, self-aggrandizement, sycophancy, and a naked quest for personal gain," Bamba told FrontPage Africa. "Chris brings nothing to the Raji team--only credibility issues that sabotage the integrity message."

Greed or Genuine?

Bamba accused Weah of using political maneuvering to secure funding from allies and position himself for technical roles under a potential third Raji administration.

"Chris has never been sincere about promoting integrity in football," Bamba continued. "He is a monument of contradiction--a walking opportunist."

Bamba questioned Weah's credibility, citing past legal troubles and public criticism of Raji.

"If this is the same Chris who was once arrested for impersonation and who fiercely criticized Raji and the football establishment, then we've got 'Kerkula Kpoto' in the game," Bamba said, referencing a Liberian proverb about those who change their stance to suit their interests.

Conviction vs. Convenience

Drawing a clear line between principle and opportunism, Bamba challenged the authenticity of Weah's sudden allegiance.

"They say people change--but those who change based on conviction are not the same as those who change out of convenience. Conviction holds more weight than sycophancy."

A Call for Vigilance

Bamba warned Raji to tread carefully in accepting support from individuals with inconsistent records.

"Mr. Raji must remain vigilant. Chris Weah is as inconsistent as an amoeba. His endorsement risks dragging Raji into a credibility crisis by association."

Protecting the Integrity Mandate

Bamba concluded by urging the football community to prioritize principles over personal alliances.

"Our integrity is our face card. Do not throw away your water just because it's raining. The weather will change--and when it does, your true self will be revealed."

As Liberia's football elections approach, Bamba's sharp critique stands as a rallying cry: in a sport that should be built on unity and integrity, opportunism and distraction may be the greatest threats to real progress.