Liberia: Momo U-17 Standouts Sackor and Toteh Invited to Elite European Trials

Monrovia — Two of Liberia's brightest young football prospects are set to take the next big step in their careers after being invited to a prestigious three-day scouting trial in Accra, Ghana.

The opportunity follows standout performances in the just ended MoMo Community U-17 League, organized by the Liberia Football Association (LFA) in collaboration with Lonestar Cell MTN.

The selected players, Douglas D. Sackor and Shaun Toteh, were among the most electrifying figures throughout the grassroots tournament, which brought together over 20 community-based teams from Montserrado County.

From MVP to Ghana-Bound

Sackor, who was crowned Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, led his side New Kru Town U17 to championship glory with a combination of sharp technique, vision, and match-winning consistency. His performances became the talk of the tournament and now, the attention of European scouts.

Defender Shaun Toteh was equally impressive. Representing Brewerville U-17, he played a pivotal role in helping his team reach the semi-finals. His calmness under pressure and impeccable timing earned him accolades as one of the most solid defenders of the tournament.

Both players have now been invited by the West African Talent Hub in Ghana, a trial platform known for producing African football exports.

Scouts from over 12 European countries are expected to be in attendance, offering the duo a rare opportunity to be seen by some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Support Behind the Dreams

Behind Shaun Toteh's journey is Hon. Eric Ceekay Sayee, a community leader and philanthropist based in Brewerville City, District 17. Hon. Sayee played a vital role in Brewerville U-17's participation in the tournament by fully sponsoring the team providing training camps, football boots, transportation, and logistical support.

More than just a sponsor, Hon. Sayee working in close collaboration with FIFA-licensed agent Oliver Rouhana Jr. has also stepped up to sponsor the full cost of the Ghana trip, including flights, accommodation, and football gear for both Sackor and Toteh.

"It's not just about football," Hon. Sayee said. "It's about changing lives. These boys represent hundreds of untapped talents in our communities. They just need someone to believe in them."

Beyond the Pitch

Hon. Sayee's commitment extends beyond the MoMo League. He has championed various academic and athletic programs in District 17, organized football competitions, and supported market women and vulnerable families with humanitarian aid. His passion for community development through sports has earned him praise from parents and youth leaders alike.

The Bigger Picture

With initiatives like the MoMo Community U-17 League and leaders like Hon. Sayee, Liberia's grassroots football ecosystem is starting to take shape. More importantly, it's offering local players a pathway to global recognition.

For Douglas Sackor and Shaun Toteh, the Ghana trial may just be the beginning. But for thousands of other young dreamers watching from community pitches across Liberia, it is a symbol of hope--and proof that the world is finally beginning to pay attention