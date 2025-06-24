Liberia: Coach Marcus Weah Leads Senior Brothers to Lona Big 8 After 12-Game Unbeaten Run

Monrovia — Head Coach Marcus Abafa Weah has led Senior Brothers Football Club (SEBA) to the quarterfinal stage of the Liberia Oldtimers National Association (LONA) League after guiding the team through a 12-match unbeaten streak in the current season.

SEBA sealed their place in the prestigious Big 8 with a convincing 5-0 win over Amuenu in their final match of the regular season, played on Sunday. The result capped an impressive campaign that has seen the team dominate their group and draw attention for their tactical consistency and discipline under Weah's leadership.

Speaking after the match, Coach Weah said the team's success was not accidental, attributing their unbeaten run to intense preparation, teamwork, and a unified approach. He said every member of the squad played a key role in reaching this stage of the competition.

Under Coach Weah, SEBA has earned praise for strong defensive coordination, sharp attacking transitions, and a clear tactical identity. The team has also gained increased support from fans, many of whom credit the club's current leadership for providing the resources and stability needed for success.

With the regular season concluded, the LONA League organizers have announced the official Big 8 quarterfinal pairings. Senior Brothers will face Cowfield Oldtimers, one of the league's more experienced sides, in what is expected to be a high-stakes encounter. The first leg will be played on July 13, with SEBA hosting the opening fixture.

Other quarterfinal matchups include BOTFA against Chocolate City Oldtimers, Paynesville Oldtimers against Lakpazee, and Genesis FC taking on Sinkor. Winners of the quarterfinal round will advance to the semifinals.

Coach Weah expressed confidence ahead of the upcoming knockout stages, stating that his team is focused and determined to maintain their momentum. He said the players are motivated to go all the way in the tournament and that preparations for the quarterfinal match have already begun.