Liberia: Asylum Requests Will Be Addressed More Appropriately

The Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) led the national observance of World Refugee Day on Friday with a renewed commitment to strengthen the country's asylum system and civil documentation processes.

In his goodwill message, LRRRC Executive Director and Officer-in-Charge Jackson J. Paye emphasized that asylum requests will be addressed more appropriately moving forward, acknowledging deficiencies in the current system.

"The asylum process requires significant improvement, and we are committed to ensuring that requests are handled with the diligence and fairness they deserve," Paye said.

He also reaffirmed Liberia's pledge to provide civil documentation to refugees, stating that such efforts are in line with the country's international obligations.

Paye highlighted the importance of World Refugee Day in Liberia's national context, given its own history of civil war and mass displacement.

"World Refugee Day is not just a global observance; it is a deeply personal reminder for us as Liberians," he said. "We must continue to stand in solidarity with those fleeing hardship and violence, just as others once stood with us."

Delivering the keynote address, Cllr. Abla Gadegbeku Williams, former Executive Director of the LRRRC, urged the nation to create a safer, more inclusive environment for all, particularly refugees.

"World Refugee Day highlights the challenges, stigma, and discrimination refugees face. Each year, we honor their resilience, strength, and courage," she noted.

Williams called for strengthened support systems and greater solidarity with refugee communities. She stressed the need for actionable commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and good governance.

"We must move beyond promises," she urged. "Let us adopt a sustainable and community-driven approach to refugee advocacy. The rights of refugees must be upheld through deliberate and collective action."

Williams also encouraged the government to enhance support for the LRRRC to ensure its continued effective operation.

A symbolic presentation of civil documents to former Ivorian refugees marked a highlight of the day's events, reinforcing Liberia's dedication to refugee integration and social inclusion. The theme for this year's observance was "Community as a Superpower."

Held on June 20, 2025, the day's celebration included a parade, an indoor ceremony at Monrovia City Hall attended by government officials, partners, and refugee representatives, and community outreach and recreational activities at a local park.

According to a UNHCR 2020 report, Liberia previously hosted nearly 19,000 refugees, mostly from Ivory Coast, Mali, South Sudan, and Lebanon, that number has declined in recent years. Still, speakers at the event underscored the ongoing importance of standing with displaced populations.

With international partners like UNHCR no longer directly operating in the country, the day's events were led primarily by Liberians, a reflection of the nation's growing ownership of refugee issues and its broader humanitarian responsibilities.