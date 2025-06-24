Liberia: 'Weah's Return Is Irreversible.'

The Political Leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Amb. Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. says former President George Manneh Weah's return to State Power is irreversible, despite a monumental task.

Amb. Kemayah, believes with huge supports, the opposition can turn the page, on an irreversible mood.

Mr. Weah has been upbeat about his return to the country's top seat, after narrowly relinquishing power during the 2023 Presidential poll.

He has recently expressed optimism about second term, stating he has done nothing wrong to Liberians and a return is most likely.

In support of Mr. Weah's comment, Amb. Kemayah, a Political ally and former Foreign Affairs Minister at Vocational Education Ceremony, said Mr. Weah's return to the Liberian Presidency is unstoppable.

According to him, the former President has demonstrated resilience and his commitments to Liberia's development put him on an irreversible path.

Delivering a Special Statement at the graduation ceremony of the first batch of his Women Empowerment and Vocational Skills Training Program, Amb. Kemayah stressed that the Movement For Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has been on a momentous move, to make Mr. Weah irreversible return to Power.

"We at MOVEE are on the Move and in collaboration with the Congress for Democratic CDC, we are working to ensure Mr. Weah's return to state power is irreversible.

Amb. Kemayah insisted that the Vocational Empowerment training program is not about Political parties' alignment or affiliations, but to elevate the lives of Liberians.

"We're not waiting to return to power before we empower our young generation," he said. "This initiative is free of charge and open to all Liberians. It's about building the nation." Amb. Kemayah added.

Since losing the election narrowly, Mr. Weah and supporting political alignments, including the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), have been rolling all cylinders to convince the public that they should return to Power.

Meanwhile, some members of the opposition community who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the performance of the current Unity Party Administration, especially in cardinal areas of fighting corruption, tackling insecurity, and revamping the economy, are also hopeful of Mr. Weah's return in 2029.