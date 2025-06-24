Liberia/Ghana: Two Rising Atars From LFA, MTN Momo U-17 League Invited to European Trials in Ghana

MONROVIA — Two standout players from the recently concluded MTN MoMo Community U-17 League have earned invitations to a prestigious European scouting trial in Accra, Ghana.

Douglas D. Sackor and Shaun Toteh emerged as top performers in the tournament, which was organized by the Liberia Football Association (LFA) in partnership with Lonestar Cell MTN. The league featured more than 20 community-based U-17 teams from Montserrado County, offering a platform for grassroots football talent.

Sackor, named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, led New Kru Town U-17 to the championship with a string of dazzling performances. Toteh, a dependable defender, played a critical role in helping Brewerville U-17 reach the semifinals.

As a result of their exceptional showing, both players have been invited to a three-day scouting trial hosted by the West African Talent Hub in Accra. The event is expected to draw scouts from top clubs across 12 European countries, offering a rare and potentially life-changing opportunity for the Liberian teenagers.

Toteh's journey has been supported by Eric Ceekay Sayee, a prominent resident of Brewerville City in District 17. Sayee, who serves as deputy managing director at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, fully financed Brewerville U-17's participation in the league, covering costs for training camps, gear and logistics.

Alongside FIFA-licensed agent Oliver Rouhana Jr., Sayee also took an active role in scouting and mentoring young players. He is personally funding the players' trip to Ghana, including flights, accommodations, football gear and other necessities.

Beyond his contributions to the Brewerville squad, Sayee has spearheaded several football and academic competitions in District 17 and provided humanitarian aid to market women and vulnerable residents.

With champions like Sayee and initiatives such as the MoMo Community U-17 League, Liberia's rising footballers are being given a pathway to pursue their dreams and compete on the global stage.