Liberia: NEC Opens Nominations for Nimba District 5 By-Election Ahead of August 12 Vote

MONROVIA — The National Elections Commission (NEC) has officially opened the candidate nomination process for the upcoming representative by-election in Nimba County's District 5, scheduled for Aug. 12, 2025.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah made the announcement Monday during a press briefing at the commission's headquarters on 9th Street in Sinkor.

She said the nomination period is a critical step toward the by-election and will run through Friday, July 4.

"We assure the people of Nimba County that the NEC is committed to conducting a free, fair and credible election," Lansanah said. "We are fully prepared to meet the Aug. 12 timeline."

The seat in District 5 became vacant after former Rep. Samuel G. Kogar was elected to the Liberian Senate, replacing the late Sen. Prince Y. Johnson, who died last year.

Lansanah said the district has 29,823 registered voters, who will cast their ballots at 69 polling places across 21 precincts.

The NEC has established its nomination center inside the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall, where aspirants are currently submitting documents to be vetted for the race.

During Monday's briefing, the Board of Commissioners reaffirmed their readiness and called on media institutions to help spread civic education messages ahead of the election.

The Aug. 12 by-election is expected to attract significant attention as the contest for the influential District 5 seat unfolds in the coming weeks.