Liberia: Bridging the Education Gap in Rural Liberia - Tihs-Liberia Appeals for Support

Bong County — In the heart of Liberia's rural communities, education remains a distant dream for many children. With persistent challenges such as the absence of government-paid teachers, economic hardship, and inadequate infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of out-of-school children, rural schools continue to struggle with little or no external support.

Amid these overwhelming odds, one organization--The Institute for Human & Services Liberia Inc. (TIHS-Liberia)--is making significant strides to bridge the educational divide.

Founded in 2018, TIHS-Liberia has committed itself to improving access to education in hard-to-reach communities. Despite limited funding, the organization has constructed a school in Gbinsyta, Boryama Clan, Lower Bong County. It has also engaged in several community initiatives, including the donation of school materials across multiple districts in Bong and Nimba Counties.

"For many rural children in Liberia, especially girls, sponsorship is the only lifeline to education," says Mr. Papay S. Kamara, Executive Director of TIHS-Liberia. "These children are not only battling poverty but also the deep-rooted cultural and societal barriers that continue to keep them out of school."

TIHS-Liberia's impact has been bolstered by the support of its USA-based board, headed by Dr. Lamin Tombekai Kamara. Its activities are also carried out in partnership with grassroots organizations like the Women Empowerment Forum of Liberia and Sam's Mission for Liberia, as well as through individual contributions from committed supporters. Notable among these are Mr. Jeffrey N. Yates, Head of the LEITI Secretariat; Mrs. Mary Kieh, CEO of the Robert Moore Memorial Health Care Center in Johnsonville; and Mr. Wilson B. Kahnplaye, Coordinator for Human Resources and Benefits at NASSCORP.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With these combined efforts, TIHS-Liberia has paid school fees, trained volunteer teachers, and provided basic learning supplies--accomplishments achieved without any formal government or donor budgetary assistance.

However, the organization now faces growing constraints due to what Kamara calls "donor fatigue." Several community schools previously supported by TIHS-Liberia have shut down due to lack of funding and trained personnel.

"We have the plan, the will, and the community backing," Kamara notes, "but without sustained support, our efforts will remain limited."

TIHS-Liberia is making a passionate appeal to international organizations, the Ministry of Education, county administrations, philanthropists, and other well-wishers to partner with them in reaching more underprivileged children.

"We believe that every child deserves the right to learn, regardless of where they live," Kamara concludes. "With more hands joining us, we can transform the future of rural Liberia, with one school at a time."

TIHS-Liberia extends heartfelt gratitude to all its donors, volunteers, and community partners who continue to make education possible in the most remote parts of Liberia.

·