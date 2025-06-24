Liberian Peace Scholar and Advocate Launches Document Preparation Company to Support Immigrants in the U.S.

24 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Dr. Mainlehwon Ebenezer Vonhm, has launched All Docs LIB, a document preparation and immigration assistance company aimed at helping Liberians living in the United States navigate complex legal and governmental processes with greater ease and confidence.

Drawing from his personal journey and professional expertise, Dr. Mainlehwon Ebenezer Vonhm created All Docs LIB to offer much-needed support to immigrants dealing with confusing paperwork, embassy procedures, and prolonged processing times.

A dispatch from the United States recently indicates that the company provides tailored assistance with: Visa applications, Passport renewals, Green Card and adjustment of states filings, U.S. passport applications, and Immigration and travel-related documentation.

Dr. Vonhm said beyond immigration support, All Docs LIB will also assists clients with: Airline ticket arrangements, Land ownership and real estate coordination in Liberia, Project management, Business registration (for both commercial and non-profit entities), Legal document preparation in the U.S. and Liberia, and Logistics and related services.

"I know how overwhelming these processes can be," said Dr. Vonhm. "From complicated forms to long delays, many immigrants struggle simply because they lack reliable guidance. I started All Docs LIB to be a trusted resource for my Liberian community--to help them move forward with clarity and confidence."

He said All Docs LIB is built on the belief that access to accurate legal and immigration support is a key step in building a better life. With a focus on affordability, cultural sensitivity, and precision, the company serves as a vital bridge between everyday people and the complex systems they must navigate.

Dr. Vonhm further stressed that All Docs LIB is a trusted provider of document preparation and legal support services for immigrants in the United States, with a focus on the Liberian community. Services range from U.S. immigration paperwork to passport and visa applications at the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C.; from business creation to land ownership in Liberia; and from airline ticketing to logistics coordination--both in the U.S. and Liberia.

