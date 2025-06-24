Liberia: Opposition Demands Independent Probe Into Alleged Police Misconduct, Witness Tampering and Mishandling of Evidence in Capitol Arson Case

Monrovia — Four major opposition political parties have issued a joint call for President Joseph Boakai to appoint a Special Prosecutor to investigate allegations of police misconduct, witness tampering, and mishandling of evidence in the ongoing Capitol arson case.

The parties--Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Alternative National Congress (ANC), Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), and the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE)--voiced their concerns in a statement released on Monday, asserting that the current investigation has been marred by irregularities that threaten the integrity of the justice system.

"Because the police and the Ministry of Justice cannot investigate themselves, we believe that the appointment of a special prosecutor--with a letter patent authorizing the investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct, witness tampering, and the mishandling of evidence--will best serve the interests of justice... It is not only the rights of Liberian citizens under the Constitution that are at stake, but the Constitution itself," the joint statement reads.

The opposition parties said they were alarmed by reports surrounding the investigation and arrest of lawmakers and private citizens linked to the Capitol fire--initially declared arson by police investigators.

"We are concerned and wish to bring to the attention of the Liberian public and our international partners issues of grave concern regarding the investigation and arrest of certain lawmakers and other Liberian citizens... Based on the facts and in accordance with the law... we request the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate and, where necessary, prosecute proven instances of witness tampering by certain members of the Liberian security forces."

While expressing support for the prosecution of those responsible for the arson, the opposition warned that flawed investigative processes risk convicting innocent people.

"Let us be clear: we support the vigorous prosecution of anyone involved in the commission of the crime of arson at the Liberian Capitol. However, the investigation has been marred by troubling events that, if proper care is not taken, could lead to the conviction of innocent persons--a grave miscarriage of justice."

Accused Lawmakers and Growing Skepticism

Since charges were brought against former House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, along with Dixon Seboe, Abu Kamara, Jacob Debee, and Priscillia Cooper, the opposition has raised concerns over the handling of the case by police and prosecutors.

In a show of solidarity, party leaders--including former President George Weah (CDC), Alexander Cummings (ANC), Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah (MOVEE), and Musa Hassan Bility (CMC)--gathered at the Temple of Justice and the Monrovia Central Prison during the lawmakers' detention. They described the arrests as a political maneuver designed to imprison the lawmakers without due process.

Witness Tampering and Torture Claims

The opposition statement detailed several incidents that raise concerns of human rights abuses and manipulation of testimony.

Thomas Etheridge: Taken to the Liberia National Police for questioning on January 9, 2025, in the presence of his lawyer. Later, he was reportedly transferred to the National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters in White Plains, where he was allegedly tortured and pressured to sign a prepared statement implicating former Speaker Koffa. He refused and was subsequently charged with arson.

Andrew Lawson and Albert Weah: Arrested by the LNP's Anti-Robbery Unit on January 4 and transferred to NSA custody. Both claim they were tortured for eight days and forced to sign false statements. Weah protested that he was at Central Prison the day of the fire, while Lawson said he was offered $2,000 USD to sign a false confession, which he refused. Both were later released on Tubman Boulevard. Lawson has since fled the country and reportedly given testimony abroad as a victim of torture.

John Nyanti: Allegedly lured to testify against the lawmakers. Upon arrival in Monrovia on June 6, he was taken by police to the Lifestyle Luxury Hotel, where he remained for eight days. He claimed he was offered between $50,000 and $200,000 USD to implicate former Speaker Koffa. Family members reportedly confirmed the story. He refused the offer and was later charged after spending 11 days in custody--well beyond the 48-hour constitutional limit.

Baccus Karpeh, Patrick Hallie, and Gabriel Fansieh: Arrested on June 4 and held for over five days on arson charges. They were released without explanation after allegedly refusing to implicate others. Their only apparent connection to the case was living in District #16 and having ties to Rep. Seboe.

Christian Koffa: Arrested on the same writ but remains missing. His family alleges he has been kidnapped. He has not been seen by his lawyer and is reportedly being held at a separate hotel and coerced to testify falsely.

Allegations of Bias and Selective Justice

The opposition parties argue that arson, while serious, is not a capital offense and does not justify the denial of bail. They claim selective justice is being applied and question why other leads have not been pursued.

"The arbitrary denial of this right to selected individuals on apparent political grounds not only violates the Constitution but also undermines the principle of impartial justice."

They further questioned who removed the chairs from the Joint Chambers,ccut the electrical wires to the Speaker's office and how could five people enter a guarded building, set it ablaze, and leave undetected.

They questioned why no explanation been given for the lawmaker reportedly seen at the Capitol around 9:00 p.m. the night before the fire and whether an electrical fault or other non-incendiary cause are being considered.

They also refuted a claim by the Police Inspector General that "we know it was not an electrical fire because the electricity was still on," calling it "patently false."

Final Appeal for Justice

"We urge the President to appoint a Special Prosecutor to investigate these grave allegations at this critical juncture. It is not only the rights of Liberian citizens under the Constitution that are at stake, but the Constitution itself," the statement signed by Atty. Janga A. Kowo - National Chairman, CDC, Cllr. Lafayette O. Gould - National Chairman, Alternative National Congress ANC, Mr. James Yougie - National Chairman, CMC and Mr. Prince G. Mehn - National Chairman, MOVEE.