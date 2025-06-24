Liberia: Deputy Speaker Declares Full Support for President Boakai, Calls for United Front in Lofa

Salayea — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Thomas P. Fallah, has pledged his full support to President Joseph Boakai and his national development agenda.

Speaking over the weekend during a working visit to Salayea District in Lofa County, Representative Fallah, who represents Lofa County Electoral District 1, urged citizens of the county to unite and rally behind President Boakai. The visit comes ahead of the President's expected tour of Lofa on July 19, for the inspection of completed development projects.

Fallah, a former strong opposition figure and once a top-ranking member of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), was expelled from the party earlier this year amid accusations that he had misled the CDC during the legislative leadership contest.

Now, his political allegiance has shifted toward the Unity Party-led administration of President Boakai. "That's what I said to the President," Fallah told residents during his visit. "I said, Mr. President, for me, I am not a Unity Party man, right? But this government, as long I am a Lofa man; I am from Lofa County, and I am a citizen, I am part of this government. I support this government hundred percent," he declared to thunderous applause.

Fallah's comments signal a significant political shift in a county that remains a stronghold of President Boakai. His endorsement could have wide-reaching implications for political dynamics both within Lofa and at the national level.

Addressing those who questioned his recent change in political stance, Fallah responded directly: "Some may ask, 'Is this the same Thomas Fallah, the T-Five we saw a few months ago?' Yes, this is the T-Five. And let the message go out: Lofa is one Lofa now. We are moving in one direction, except someone wants to convince me why we should not move into one direction."

Using a metaphor to emphasize his political insight, the Deputy Speaker added: "I was once under the water; I was under the river, so I know the creatures that are there, right? So you can't tell me about the creatures that are under the creek. So if you want bring that argument, we will discuss it later. For now, we are focused on unity and development."

Fallah, who previously served as Representative for Montserrado County District 5 before winning in Lofa, expressed deep concern about the county's lagging development and said Lofians must now prioritize progress over politics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For this purpose, we are discussing Lofa--the unity of Lofa moving in one direction for its success. I believe our county is far behind time when it comes to development. So, for me, I tell people wherever I find myself: development is my hallmark. I like to leave a mark. If we say we are supporting His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, we must start."

He also stressed the need for all sons and daughters of the county to play their part in building Lofa, referencing a tree to illustrate the concept of collective support.

"You see the tree--the tree has branches. The tree stands, but it has branches. The branches are those that support the tree to stand. So if our President is from Lofa County--he is the father of the country--we too have our role to play. You minister oo, your director oo, you representative oo, you deputy speaker oo, if all of us rally support around him, Lofa will develop, right? And that's why I said I will take the lead so that we can push my nephew, my uncle."