Ghana: Don't Sell Substandard Printing Paper Products to Consumers'

The General Manager of Docutech Limited, Joe Fuseini Alhassan, has urged paper sellers to avoid sale of fake, substandard printing paper products to consumers in the printing industry.

According to him, counterfeit or substandard papers often failed to meet required specifications, leading to poor print quality, paper jams, and in some cases, damage to costly printing equipment.

At the launch of a new Xerox PrimeLink C9200 series printer on Wednesday, Mr Alhassan expressed worry over continued supply and circulation of such low-grade papers which could undermine customer confidence and hurt the credibility of print services, especially for businesses that depend heavily on quality output.

He stated that these products not only hurt businesses but also damage trust in legitimate brands, urging traders and retailers to verify their suppliers, demand certification and avoid purchasing from unknown or unauthorised sources.

This, he said, would help uphold quality assurance in the printing and office supplies sector and protect consumers from economic loss, damage to expensive printing machines and other inconveniences in the printing and stationery sector.

Production manager of the University of Ghana printing press, Eric Deku, after the launch, lauded the Xerox C9200 Series for its exceptional performance, high-speed output, and print quality, positioning it as a top choice for businesses in the commercial printing and corporate sectors.

"Our previous printing machines from xerox had no finishing unit as compared to the C9200 series so this is a one-stop-shop for the printing business", he said.

Assessing the features of the printers, Mr Deku was of the conviction that there would be significant improvement in turnaround time and color consistency while also handling large volumes without compromising on quality.

Manager of the photocopy and printing unit and senior assistant registrar at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Daniel Boakye Barnie, for his part said the innovative Xerox C9200 series printers would offer the opportunity for diverse and improved versions of their work with an enhanced speed, convenience and timely delivery of work which he described as crucial in the printing industry.

With print speeds of up to 100 pages per minute, support for a wide range of media types, and advanced security features, Mr Barnie stated that the Xerox C9200 is ideal for organisations seeking reliable and scalable printing solutions, adding that its ultra-high definition resolution and adaptive color management tools also make it suitable for high-end design and marketing applications.

As Ghana's digital print industry continues to evolve, tools like the Xerox C9200 are expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing competitiveness and delivering world-class print solutions across multiple sectors, Mr Barnie indicated.