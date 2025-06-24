Ghana's International Reserves Will Be Eroded By Sharp Decline in Gold Prices - Fitch Solutions

24 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FITCH Solutions has warned that a sharp decline in global gold prices triggered by a return towards more conventional trade policies in the US and the resolution of major global geopolitical flashpoints will quickly erode Ghana's international reserves.

According to the UK-based firm, the central bank would in this scenario struggle to maintain the cedi at current levels, leading to a renewed sell-off.

"This would keep inflation elevated, lead to a weakening in consumer and investor sentiment and prompt the central bank to keep interest rates higher for longer," it captured as part of its downside risk forecast.

On the upside risk, it said a further appreciation of the cedi would bring inflation down more quickly than "we currently project".

Related Articles

This would support stronger private consumption and prompt the Bank of Ghana to ease monetary policy more rapidly, which would stimulate credit uptake.

It pointed out that the contribution of government consumption would be negative in 2025.

"This is because the government pursues fiscal consolidation in line with Ghana's International Monetary Fund programme," it said.

The report said a stronger exchange rate amid elevated gold prices would support the disinflation process, ease pressure on household budgets, and support consumer spending in the quarters ahead.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.