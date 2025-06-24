Liberia: Christian Geeply Weah Endorses LFA Leadership, Denounces Former Allies for 'Lies, Greed, and Sabotage'

Monrovia — Former Liberia Football Association (LFA) presidential hopeful Christian Geeply Weah has publicly endorsed the leadership of incumbent President Mustapha Raji, reversing his earlier stance and distancing himself from the opposition bloc he once supported.

Weah, who had announced his intention to contest the LFA presidency in the 2026 elections, made the announcement in a detailed public statement titled "Why I Stand with the LFA Leadership -- And Why the Truth Must Be Told." In the statement, he accuses his former opposition allies of deception, infighting, and a lack of genuine commitment to football reform.

"I choose to stand with the current LFA leadership not because it is flawless, but because it is at least rooted in stability and a vision, however imperfect, that prioritizes football over personal egos," Weah said.

His endorsement follows the breakdown of a political alliance between himself and fellow LFA presidential aspirant Anthony Cassell Kouh. The coalition was once considered a formidable challenge to the Raji administration, with potential to unite reformists within the Liberian football community. However, Weah claims the alliance collapsed due to internal sabotage and conflicting ambitions.

"What we tried to build was bigger than any one man. Unfortunately, what we faced behind the scenes was a different beast: hidden agendas, deceitful maneuvering, and individuals more interested in power than progress," he wrote.

Weah also disclosed that he had agreed to serve as Kouh's running mate based on what he believed were shared ideals, but later discovered the partnership was a façade. "There was never a shared vision. What we had was an alliance infiltrated by lies and driven by greed," he said.

Sources close to the failed coalition confirmed ongoing tensions, citing disputes over campaign strategy, leadership structure, and financial accountability. Weah's public exit is the first open admission of the discord within the opposition ranks.

In a further development, Weah revealed he is working on a book that will detail the events leading to the collapse of the alliance and name those he claims sabotaged the effort. The book is expected to be released later this year ahead of the April 2026 LFA elections.

"This book isn't about bitterness. It's about lessons. It's about ensuring the next generation doesn't repeat the mistakes we made behind closed doors," Weah told FrontPage Africa.

A senior official in the Raji camp, who spoke on condition of anonymity, welcomed the endorsement but urged caution. "Weah is a respected voice. His criticisms have always come from a place of passion for the game. If he sees value in our leadership, we owe it to him and the Liberian people to rise to the occasion," the official said. President Raji has not yet publicly responded to the endorsement.

While the endorsement was praised by some, critics within the football community have dismissed it as politically motivated. "Where was this realization months ago when he was campaigning against the same people he's now praising?" asked a local football administrator.

Still, some analysts believe Weah's shift could influence undecided stakeholders and reshape the dynamics of the upcoming election. His pivot is being interpreted by observers as a reflection of the fractured state of the opposition and a strategic move to preserve influence.

Weah insists his decision is not political expediency but a call for unity and progress. "We've made football about cliques, not clubs. About positions, not progress. It's time we put Liberia first," he stated.