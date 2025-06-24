West Africa: Liberia Handball Association Suspends All Activities for 2025 Rainy Season

Monrovia — The Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA) has suspended all handball-related activities, including the national league, for the remainder of the 2025 rainy season. The suspension takes effect immediately following the conclusion of the 2025 national league.

LNHA President J. Aratus G. Larkpor said the decision was reached unanimously by the association's leadership and key stakeholders, citing concerns over athlete safety and the challenges of hosting games in open-air venues during the heavy rains.

"None of our stakeholders are prepared to allow their athletes to play under the current rainy season," Larkpor said. "This action was taken due to circumstances beyond our control. Playing in heavy downpours could lead to serious health issues for our athletes."

Most handball matches in Liberia are played on open fields such as the Sports Commission on Broad Street and the University of Liberia's PE grounds on Capitol Hill, both of which are significantly impacted by seasonal weather conditions.

Larkpor acknowledged that the decision was difficult but necessary, stressing the importance of athlete welfare. "As I stated earlier, we are all not happy about the halt we have placed on our sports activities until the end of the 2025 rainy season," he noted. "All of our sports activities are played on open ground, and in such a rainy season in Liberia, none of our stakeholders are ready for their athletes to play league games or any tournament because their athletes' health comes first."

He thanked the association's stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation and reaffirmed the LNHA leadership's commitment to supporting the collective growth of handball in Liberia.

Activities under the Liberia National Handball Association are expected to resume following the rainy season later this year.