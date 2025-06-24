Liberia: Several Young Women Empowered in Political Leadership Skills

Monrovia — Young women from several rights groups have had a two-day capacity building training aimed at enhancing women's political participation in the national decision-making process.

The two-day training was organized by Campaign for Human Rights and Development (CHRD) under the theme: Building Women's Political Power for Inclusive Democracy.

The training provided topics ranging from: effective leadership, feminist politics, public speaking, policy advocacy, digital rights, and also accountability.

Jonathan M.D. Yanzee is CHRD Executive Director. He added that the training marks a powerful step in the collective commitment to strengthening the political voices and leadership of women in Liberia.

"We gather here under a unifying theme-not just a slogan, but a strategy for transformation and a vision for a future where women are central in shaping policies, leading institutions, and defending rights," Yanzee said.

"In a country where women have led peacebuilding efforts and organized powerful grassroots movements, it is only just that we create spaces like this Lab to invest in their growth," he added

Yanzee also praised ActionAid Liberia and acknowledged the contributions of ambassadors, civil society leaders, and other facilitators who supported the event.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Kerstin Jonsson Cissé, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Sweden told the gathering that half of the world's population is women, however, she added women are not equally represented in the decision-making process.

Dr. Cissé furthers that young women are the most marginalized group in Liberia's population.

"Young women are less likely to still be in school, to work but are more likely to get pregnant during their early age," Madam Cissé said.

She added: "I'm happy and the Embassy of Sweden will continue to be a partner of women's rights in Liberia."

"Being a woman in the world holds many expectations, but we envision a future where women's voices fill political spaces and leadership is equally shared among genders," she said. "

Dr. Cissé noted that in Liberia, statistics show only one woman for every seven men in top-level decision-making positions.

"Yet, in the face of these challenges, we find inspiration in your resilience. This is an opportunity to contribute to enforcing gender equality and political representation in Liberia today," Dr. Cissé noted.

South African Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Iqbal Jhazbhay, also stressed the need for collective efforts to boost women's progress in the country

"We must organize ourselves to bring about meaningful change in Liberia," he stated. "We hope this initiative will open further opportunities such as scholarships for educational advancement abroad."

Cuban Ambassador to Liberia, Ambassador Indira Lopez Arguelles stressed that traditional practices have not been good toward women.

"Women have been raised -shy and

oppressed. That's how we were brought up. Raise your children to live in the world they will like," Madam Arguelles said.

"We are the mothers who train every child to become who they are. We have the power to shift the narrative," she said. "Stay focused and resilient in ensuring women take the lead in decision-making."

The Young Women Political Organizing Lab ends the two-day training with a clarion call for young women to rise, lead, and reshape Liberia's political future together.

In a conversation with some participants, Princess N. Boygeh, one of the participants, described the training as a wakeup call for young women in Liberia.

"This training opened my mind to understand issues affecting women and how to find the right mechanisms to address them," she said. "If we don't know our rights and speak up about what affects us, we will remain marginalized in society."

Princess added that the workshop inspired her to support other women who feel excluded from national decision-making processes.

For Patricia G. Chea, Coordinator of Determined Girls Empowerment Network, the training significantly strengthened her public speaking abilities and expanded her political knowledge.

"One of the key things I've gained is knowing my rights in political participation and enhancing my public speaking skills," Patricia emphasized.