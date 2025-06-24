Liberia: Monrovia Observes International Day of Yoga With Emphasis On Unity and Wellness

Monrovia — Liberia joined countries across the globe on Saturday, June 21, to commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga with a colorful event held at Monrovia City Hall.

The celebration, organized by the Embassy of India in Liberia, brought together government officials, diplomats, health professionals, yoga enthusiasts, and members of the public under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

The event featured remarks from Indian Ambassador to Liberia, Mr. Mangi Bihari Verma, who emphasized yoga's global significance as a unifying practice for mind, body, and spirit.

"Yoga is not just an Indian heritage, it is a global gift," Ambassador Verma said. "In Liberia, we are witnessing increasing interest in yoga as a path toward unity and wellness."

Ambassador Verma commended the participation of Liberian officials, United Nations representatives, and diplomatic partners, noting that the gathering highlighted the growing importance of yoga in addressing global health and wellness challenges.

Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Catherine T. Cooper, delivered the keynote address. She encouraged Liberians to embrace yoga as part of their lifestyle, citing its holistic health benefits.

"Yoga takes care of both the body and the mind. It's one of the best habits a person can adopt," she said. Dr. Cooper added that yoga offers a low-cost, preventative approach to improving lives and supports the national vision for a healthier, more connected society.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Ms. Christine N. Umutoni, linked the practice of yoga to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. She said yoga supports mental health, enhances educational outcomes, and promotes climate consciousness.

"Yoga supports resilience and well-being in a world still recovering from COVID-19," she noted. "This is not just a one-day event; yoga should be part of a lifelong journey."

The program was followed by a guided yoga session led by Ms. Lisa White of Xegaity Studio. Participants included Monrovia Mayor Hon. John-Charuk Siafa, Indian nationals, local health professionals, and curious first-timers. Attendees performed various yoga postures and breathing exercises, with many expressing satisfaction and surprise at the practice's calming effects. "I never imagined yoga would feel this good. It's relaxing and has already helped me breathe better and feel more present," said one participant.

Ambassador Verma also delivered a special message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the President of Liberia. The message highlighted yoga as more than just physical activity, calling it "a science of inner balance and holistic well-being."

Organizers expressed hope that the event would serve as a catalyst for broader interest in yoga throughout Liberia, especially among youth, educators, and healthcare providers. They emphasized yoga's potential to support physical and mental resilience amid Liberia's public health challenges and post-pandemic recovery efforts.