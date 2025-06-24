Liberia: CDC Vice Chair for Operations in Nimba County Resigns, Joins Ruling Unity Party

Sanniquellie — Prince Yeah, former Vice Chair for Operations of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in Nimba County, has officially resigned and joined the ruling Unity Party.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the residence of Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono.

Yeah, who previously served in several key roles within the CDC--including Campaign Manager, Chair for Press and Propaganda, and Youth Coordinator for District #2--said his decision to resign and cross over was based on personal conviction, not political coercion.

"This is a personal decision I made after careful thought," he stated. "I believe in the transformative changes currently being implemented by the Unity Party, and I want to contribute to those efforts for the development of Nimba County and Liberia as a whole."

Yeah emphasized that his move was motivated by the need to support positive governance and progress in the county. He described his new political direction as a continuation of his commitment to community development, unity, and national growth.

"As John the Baptist paved the way for a new beginning, I have chosen to open a new door for myself and others who believe in a better future," he said. "This is not about politics as usual; it's about building a better Nimba."

His defection comes at a time when political activities in Nimba County are intensifying ahead of the 2026 general elections. Analysts say the departure of such a senior CDC official could impact the party's organizational strength in the region and influence undecided voters.

Superintendent Gono welcomed Yeah's transition, describing it as a bold step toward national unity. "When a citizen decides to support democracy and the rule of law, especially when witnessing real-time progress, that decision must be respected and embraced," Gono said.

He urged others to follow Yeah's example and join efforts aimed at promoting development under the administration of President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung.

Also speaking at the event, Unity Party Nimba County Chair D. Nelson Bearngar praised Yeah's political maturity and labeled him a "nation builder." He said the former CDC official's decision sends a strong message about confidence in the ruling party's vision and leadership.

"This is a testament to the positive transformation that is ongoing in our country," Bearngar said. "We are happy to welcome someone who has shown deep commitment to grassroots engagement and youth empowerment."

Yeah reaffirmed his readiness to work with the Unity Party at all levels and said his focus will remain on practical development outcomes in health, education, and youth empowerment.

In response to the development, CDC Nimba County Chairman Reginald Mehn told FrontPage Africa that the party respects Yeah's political decision. "He has the right to associate and disassociate with any political party. As a party, we remain focused on our goals," Mehn said.